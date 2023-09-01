As part of the agenda for its meeting on Tuesday, the Porterville City Council has received a report on the city's Business Assistance Program, BAP, which has provided help to local businesses over the years. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BAP has four componets: The Large Business Revolving Loan Fund program, the Small Business Revolving Loan Fund Program, the Microenterprise Forgivable Loan Program and the Community Development Block Grant Forgivable Program.
A portion of CDBG funds received by the city from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocated to BAP. In 2022-2023, $183,702 was allocated to BAP.
The BAP program meetings one of three national CDBG criteria: to create economic development for the low and moderate income; aiding in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight: and meeting community development needs that have particular urgency.
BAP focuses on providing financial assistance to businesses who will create or retain jobs. To go along with HUD guidelines, BAP requires the creation or retention of one job for every $35,000 provided. In addition 51 percent of the jobs created or retained must be filled by persons of low and moderate income.
The City's Revolving Loan Fund provides “gap” funding for businesses that are beginning or expanding in Porterville. The Large Business program provides loans in excess of $50,000 and needs council approval. The Small Business program provides funding of $50,000 or less and doesn't need council approval.
In response to the COVID pandemic, HUD provided the city with nearly $883,000 in CDBG funds, which really met only a small need in the city. Since the CDBG Forgivable Business Loan program began, 17 forgivable loans have been awarded at total of nearly $850,000.
That money has led to the creation of 22 full-time jobs and the retention of 10 full-time jobs. “Several of the awarded businesses have expanded their operations after participating in the loan program, resulting in the hiring of additional employees that are not included in the count,” city staff reported.
In additin in 2021 the council allocated an additional $200,000 in CDBG funds for non-profit organizations. A $175,000 grant was eventually awarded to the Central California Family Crisis Center which led to the retention of five jobs.
That brings the total of businesses that have received assistance to 18 at a total of more than $1 million that has led to 37 jobs being retained or created.
The Microenterprise Forgivable Loan Program provides funding to new or existing microenterprise owners who are low to moderate income and have no more than five employees, including the owner. Applicants can apply for loans from $1,000 to $10,000.
There have been 42 individuals who have expressed interest in this program in an information webinar and there are now two applicants.
A list of businesses that have been helped by BAP can be found on the council's agenda packet for Tuesday's meeting on the city's website.