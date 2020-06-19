Those in the community will finally receive a chance to cool off at the City Pool at Murry Park, but it will be on a limited basis.
The pool will open on Monday, June 22, but with restrictions. Reservations will be highly encouraged and the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure website stated more details on reservations will be coming soon.
A maximum of 70 people will be allowed for recreational swimming in the pool for 90 minutes. Between each 90 minute sessions there will be 30 minutes to disinfect the pool.
The pool hours will be 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for lap swimming. Recreational swimming sessions will be held Monday through Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m., 2:30 to 4 p.m., 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Recreational swimming will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $2 and $1 for children 12 and under.
All those entering the pool facility, including staff, will be screened and touch free temperature checks will be done. Social distancing will be implemented inside and outside the pool. When outside the water, face coverings will be required. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations have been added.
No swim lessons will be offered.
City of Porterville parks are open, but gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited. Picnic shelters, playgrounds, the skate park at Veterans Park and basketball courts remain closes. The gates at the Porterville Sports Complex are also closed.
The Porterville Municipal Golf Course, the dog park and OHV Park adjacent to the Porterville Sports Complex and the Zalud Park tennis courts have been open with restrictions. For guidelines on the use of these facilities visit http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/Updates.cfm
The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services will also be able to offer its summer day camp for ages 5-12 throughout July.
Sessions will be held 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 29-July 2, July 6 to 10, July 13-17, July 20-24, and July 27-31. The fee is $95 per week, which will be prorated the first week.
Daily drop-ins and half day participation won't be permitted. The camp will be held at Santa Fe School.
There will be daily temperature checks for staff and children and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Social distancing will be implemented and there will be a ratio of 1 staff to 10 children.
Registration for the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services volleyball camps is also now being taken.
Camps will be offered from July 6 through August 1 with different times and days offered for each camp session. A skills competition will be held on August 1. The camps will be held at Santa Fe School.
The camps are for fourth through eighth grades. Practices will be staggered and there will be one ball per child. No spectators will be allowed.
There will be no passing, setting or hitting between participants. There will be no games or scrimmages and social distancing will be implemented during drills. Cost of the camp is $40.
Registration for the fall soccer league will also begin on July 10.
For more information or to register for the summer day and volleyball camps, visit http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/ or call 791-7695.