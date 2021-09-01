The City Pool at Murry Park will be open for its final weekend of the season this weekend, Labor Day weekend.
The pool will be open Saturday, September 4 through Monday, September 6, Labor Day. The pool includes a dive tank, water features and a 137-foot giant water slide.
Recreational swim sessions will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for 12 and under.
For more information about the pool, contact Parks and Leisure Services, (559) 791-7695 or visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us. Parks and Leisure Services can also be followed on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all of the latest updates.