During the Porterville City Council meeting on Tuesday night, the council considered withdrawing from the Tulare County Regional Transportation Agency, TCRTA, as the financial status of the agency is a concern to the city, but decided to table the decision until their next meeting.
Last year the city loaned TCRTA $1.6 million to help stabilize the agency's finances. However, TCRTA currently operates at a net loss of $4.7 million. The agency could potentially lower the Federal Transit Agency portion for member agencies but has failed to successfully secure the draw downs thus far. The resignation of the TCRTA executive director Richard Tree is also a concern for the council.
City Manager John Lollis stated he’s not confident the agency will be able to secure the draw down from the FTA. He also reminded the council the agency is still in its infancy and has plenty of time to grow.
Mayor Martha A. Flores expressed her own concern about continuing with the TCRTA. She stated she wished the financial information was brought forward sooner and she was unsure if the next executive director would be as efficient as Tree. She said she has supported the agency from the beginning but she must look at and consider the numbers.
"If I had known what is here today a few months back I may have been able to say something a little different but to get it right now I am having some sensitivity to that," said Flores.
Councilmember Greg Meister shared Flores' concerns and suggested the council pull back from the TCRTA for now and focus more on microtransit.
Councilmember Raymond Beltran echoed the financial concerns of his fellow council members, but stated he loved the agency's concepts and goals.
Councilmember Donald Weyhrauch expressed his appreciation for the agency and stated they are a valued partner to the city. He believes in the agency and suggested the city remain a member of the agency.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo noted the lack of support for the agency but commented on their progressive ideas. She said she was disappointed the council was considering withdrawing but the discussion amongst the dais has helped.
Flores said it would be a tough decision and questioned if an opt-in option would be considered if the council chose to withdraw from the agency. She was adamant she wants a positive outcome and suggested the council table the decision in order to review and process the information more thoroughly.
TCRTA board member Jose Sigala approached the council to affirm to the dais the agency will be looking for ways to work better with their city partners and how to move their programs forward. He stated TCRTA is benefited by Porterville's participation and the city is a strong partner for the agency.
"We need Porterville more than you need us," said Sigala. "You guys are innovative… We need a strong partner and you are that partner."
The council will make a decision on whether to continue their partnership with TCRTA at their next meeting.
In other Council news, the council unanimously approved vacating an alley on Morton Avenue near the William Duncan subdivision in order for the property to be developed. After Weyhrauch questioned if all parties were in agreement with the vacation of the alley it was affirmed all parties were and it was unanimously approved by the council.
The council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the sale of alcohol at "Tio Chema", a Mexican restaurant located on Orange Avenue.
With a vote of 3-2, the council approved reopening the city's list of qualified material testing firms in hopes more firms will submit requests for qualifications to be reviewed by the city council.
The council unanimously approved the continued declaration of a local emergency due to flooding.