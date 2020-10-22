The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services is excited to announce three new virtual programs offered to the community at no cost. While in-person events are temporarily on hold, the Leisure Services division is delighted to provide safe, fun and family oriented entertainment.
Virtual B-I-N-G-O
Are you missing Friday night football games or music in the park? Virtual BINGO is our Friday night fun replacement. BINGO is everyone’s favorite game and we are bringing it to the comfort of your own home, every Friday evening at 6:00PM, absolutely FREE! Children and adults alike can play their own BINGO card on any device equipped with an email address. Preregistration is required by 4 p.m. each game day. Prizes awarded to winners and open to all ages. For a list of full
instructions and to register online visit www. ci. porterville. ca. us/ depts/parksandleisure/ Virtualbingo.cfm Pumpkin Carving Contest
Pumpkin carving is a wonderful family activity cherished by many during the Halloween season. Anyone who wishes to submit a still photo holding their best carved pumpkin by October 25th will be entered into our contest at no charge. All photos will be posted on the Parks & Leisure Facebook page from October 26th-29th for public voting. Prizes will be awarded to the winners and the contest is open to all ages. Winners will be notified by email with instructions on how to claim their prize. Enter online at www. ci. porterville. ca. us/ depts/parksandleisure/ Virtualpumpkincarving.cfm
One entry per person.
Holiday Home Decorating Contest
Decorating your home for the holidays is just one of the many ways to get into the holiday spirit. Show off your creativity Porterville and register for our Home Decorating Contest. Submit a photo of your Halloween decorations by October 26th. Judging criteria will be based on visual impact, creativity/ innovation, use of space, incorporation of a theme and cohesiveness. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be awarded, as well as a People’s Choice winner. We will be advertising all of the awesome entries so the community can take their own spirited tour. There is no fee to enter this contest. Register online at www. ci. porterville. ca. us/ depts/parksandleisure/ Homedecoratingcontest.cfm
Coming in the future is the Christmas Home Decorating Contest.
For more information, please call Parks & Leisure Services at 791-7695.