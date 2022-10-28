In an effort to get a handle on the trash that's accumulating as a result of the homeless encampments, the City of Porterville is launching a clean-up project along the Tule River.
The city will two trash bins along the river that will be scheduled to be emptied on a weekly basis. The pilot program involving the trash bins will begin on Saturday, October 29 and is part of a greater Tule River clean-up plan, the city stated.
The trash bins will be placed at the end of S. E Street and on S. J Street to the east side of the bridge.
In a released statement the city stated, “Recently the Tule River has seen an increase in trash and debris build up from encampments. In order to help improve the health, living conditions and cleanliness of one of the most concentrated encampment sites in the city two trash receptacles will be placed along the Tule River with weekly pick up schedules.”
The city stated due to disposal regulations some items will need to be placed outside the bins and those items will be collected separately from the regular trash and debris. City staff will also have copies of flyers for those to use in an outreach effort. Those interested can contact housing@ci.porterville.ca.us or 782-7460 to request printed copies of the flyer.
Items that can be placed in the bins include household trash, furniture, scrap metal, mattresses and box springs and wood. Items that must be placed outside the bins include household hazardous waste, batteries, paint, oil, oil filters, fluorescent bulbs, refrigerators, large auto parts, tires, electronics, concrete and dirt.
Trash receptacles are strictly for river clean up and not open to the general public. Residents may call the City of Porterville Refuse Department for more information, 782-7513.