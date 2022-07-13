The City of Porterville has received another grant that will help fund some of the features at the major park/recreation center its developing at Fourth Street and Henderson.
The city has received a $367,500 grant for the Fourth Street Community Park from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The federal program provides funding to preserve natural areas, water resources, cultural heritage and to provide recreational opportunities.
Federal offshore oil and gas leases are used to pay for the fund. In 2020 the Great American Outdoors Act ensured $900 million annually would be provided for projects from the LWCF fund.
California State Parks requested $45 million in LWCF grants to fund 16 park projects and The Fourth Street Community Park project was one of the projects selected.
The Fourth Street Community Park will include a recreation/community center and park adjacent to the Santa Fe Byway, the Rails to Trails Corridor. The project is set to be completed in October, 2024.
The LWCF grant will go toward helping to fund a splash pad, a challenge course, which is basically an obstacle course, a mini pitch soccer arena, an ADA accessible playground and a pump track, which can be used by both skateboarders and BMX bicyclists. Each of those recreation features will also include shading.
In addition the LCWF grant will fund outdoor exercise stations, a kickball wall, picnic shelter, parking lot and landscaping and lighting throughout the park.
California State Parks received $116 million in LWCF funding requests and the Fourth Street Community Park project was one of the projects selected to receive the $45 million allocated.
Last year the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services was awarded a $7.8 million Proposition 98 grant from California State Parks in a competitive grant program for the development of the project. The project will include a multi-use community recreation center that can be used for such sports as basketball, volleyball and pickleball.
Other features could include a youth center, racquetball court, rock climbing wall and indoor jogging track.
Total cost of the project will be a little more than $10 million. City staff is working on to provide the rest of the funding to pay for the total cost of the project. Since the project is being developed adjacent to the Santa Fe Byway, Measure R funds could possibly be used for the project.
The City has also received a $3.61 million state grant for improvements to the Santa Fe Byway, a 1.3 mile trail from Henderson to Walnut Avenues.