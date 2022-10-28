The City of Porterville announced on Thursday it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant for its High-intensity Activated crosswalk, HAWK, Pedestrian Crossings Project.
The grant will be used to install three control signal lights, known as HAWK systems, used by pedestrians to stop traffic so they can cross the street safely. The grant was awarded by the California Transportation Commission through the Active Transportation Program, ATP, which was created by California Senate Bill 99 to encourage increased non-motorized uses of transportation, such as walking and biking.
The HAWK Pedestrian Crossings Project will be done in two different locations to improve safety for pedestrians.
The Santa Fe Byway, the converted former right-of-way of the San Joaquin Valley Railroad that runs north to south, approximately 1/4 mile east of downtown Porterville will be the first project area.The project at the location will consist of the design and installation of two HAWK systems at trail crossings on Olive and Morton Avenues to improve safety conditions for pedestrians who cross four-lane roadways.
The second area of the project will be on Plano Street at Chase Avenue and will include the design and installation of a HAWK pedestrian crossing to improve access to the Tule River Parkway and Fallen Heroes Park and increase and create more pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians who live east of Plano Street.
To provide a continuous path of travel, 128 linear feet of curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements will be installed to close a gap on the east side of Plano, south of the Plano Street Bridge.
The city stated The HAWK systems will provide safe crossing opportunities for pedestrians and help prevent accidents. City officials also stated the technology of HAWK systems is changing and the most advanced HAWK technology will be installed.