The City of Porterville provided an update on Tuesday on all the services it's still providing. The city stated all essential services will continue for residents and the city has taken action to limit, suspend, or cancel all activities that are non-essential in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Below is an update on services. For up-to-date information, visit the City of Porterville website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us.
Administrative Services
Human Resources will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. And closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. In an effort to minimize in-person traffic, any business that can be handled over the phone and through email is encouraged. Inquiries can be directed to (559) 782-7441 or hr-div@ci.porterville.ca.us.
Passports
Issuing of passports have been suspended until further notice.
Airport
Regular operations continue. In an effort to minimize in-person contact, call (559) 782-7540 or email info@pv.aero before visiting the office.
Building/ Engineering/ Housing/ Planning
Construction has been deemed an essential service. In order to limit exposure, counter service is reserved for the acceptance and issuance of building permits. Counter hours are Monday- Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To provide customer service, staff is available through the following methods:
Building: (559) 782-7480 engbldg@ci.porterville.ca.us; Engineering: (559) 782-7462 engbldg@ci.porterville.ca.us; Housing: (559) 782-7460 housing@ci.porterville.ca.us; Planning: (559) 782-7460 planning@ci.porterville.ca.us
City Council/ City Manager
City Council members remain available to be contacted both by their respective city email and telephone. City Council has requested the community limit its gathering, and shouldn't exceed 25 persons with adherence to 6-foot social distancing.
The City Manager's Office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but in an effort to minimize in-person contact, call (559) 782-7466 or email mgr-office@ci.porterville.ca.us.
Council Meetings — Consistent with Governor Newsom's Executive Orders, future City Council meetings will be video-streamed on the City's YouTube channel and will allow electronic participation by the public in lieu of personal appearance.
Commissions and Committees — All other City meetings are canceled until further notice.
Fire Department
Emergency operations continue. Non-essential services and events are being modified, postponed, or canceled. The public is asked not to visit the city's fire stations, but to call 911 for emergencies or (559) 782-7526 for general inquiries or email fire-dept@ci.porterville.ca.us
Parks & Leisure Services
Parks are open to the public during regular hours, however, group gatherings are discouraged, and shouldn't exceed 25 persons with adherence to 6-foot social distancing. All community events, sports leagues, classes, pavilion rentals, and special programs are suspended until further notice. Inquiries can be directed to (559) 782-7536 or parks_leisure@ci.porterville.ca.us.
Centennial Plaza is still open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but in an effort to minimize in-person contact, direct inquires to (559) 791-7695 or parks_leisure@ci.porterville.ca.us.
The golf course, OHV Park and Zalud House are all closed until further notice.
Police Department
Regular operations continue. The Police Department lobby is closed to the public and non-essential services and events are being modified, postponed, or cancelled.
Animal Services
Animal Control officers are focusing on emergency calls only and animal shelter operations are by appointment only. Those looking for a lost pet should visit adoptapet.com.
Fix-it-tickets
They're still being processed. Residents can use the phone at the front of the police department to contact records and an employee will meet them outside to handle their requests.
Public Records
Public Record Act requests are still being processed. Residents can use the phone at the front of the police department to contact records and an employee will meet them outside to handle their requests.
Fingerprinting and live scanning
Fingerprinting and live scanning is closed to the general public until further notice.
Property evidence recovery
Property evidence recovery is Occurring by appointment only. Residents should contact (559) 784- 7400 to schedule an appointment.
Transit
Regular operations continue except for Route 9 (Tule River Indian Reservation). Tule River Reservation residents should call the Tribal Transit Department, (559) 853-6063 to schedule a pick up. A regular route will connect route 9 every three hours from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Utilities
Refuse and water services continue regular operations. The city has suspended the turnoff of utilities for lack of payment and waived late fees until at least April 21.
City Hall office remains open for payments during regular hours, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., however, residents are highly encouraged to minimize in-person traffic by using one of the alternative methods. Call (559) 782-7438 for an account number or balance.
Payments can be made by phone by calling (866) 681-4639 or online at http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/Finance/paymentus.cfm via your financial institution.