The City of Porterville provided nearly $1 million in financial assistance to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A report on what the city provided has been included in the agenda for the upcoming Porterville City Council meeting. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition since 2012 the city provided more than $300,000 in business assistance loans not related to COVID.
The funding for all of the financial assistance comes from the city's Community Development Block Grant program which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD provided the city with nearly $883,000 to provide businesses with loans affected by COVID.
In 2021 the City Council also approved to allocate up to $200,000 in CDBG funding for grants for non-profit organizations. As a result, one grant of $175,000 was provided to the Central California Family Crisis Center.
The city also provided $800,000 in forgivable loans to businesses affected by COVID. A total of 17 businesses affected by COVID received $975,000 in financial assistance.
As a result of the 16 businesses receiving loans the city reported they were able to retain 10 jobs and create 20 jobs. The city reported the grant provided to CCFCC allowed it to save five jobs. So a total of 35 jobs were retained or created, the city reported.
The Business Assistance Program has to meet one of three requirements: expand economic opportunities for the low and moderate income; help to provent or eliminate slums or blight; or meet an urgent community development need.
The program mandates one job be created or saved for ever $35,000 provided. More than half the jobs that are created or retained must also be filled by low or moderate income individuals.
The active loans as part of the Business Assistance Program has created or retained eight jobs, which meets the minimum requirement. City staff also reported as a result of the loans provided, “Several of the businesses have expanded their operations after participating in the loan program, resulting in the hiring of additional employees that are not included in the count.
In the Business Assistance Program loans more than $50,000 for larger businesses and loans of less than $50,000 for smaller businesses can be provided. Loans of more than $50,000 need council approval.
Stafford's Chocolates has received two loans through the Business Assistance Program, one of which was a larger business loan of $70,000. The other was for $50,000. The balance on the $70,000 loan is $34,351.10 and the balance on the $50,000 loan in $18,313.69.
Dreams in Motion Dance Company received a $20,000 loan and paid off that loan in 2019. Sears Hometown Store received a $50,000 loan and defaulted on that loan as that store closed down.
Living Water Community Health Clinic received a $50,000 loan in 2012 and the balance is now $3,407. Living Water Clinic also received the largest financial assistance related to COVID as it received a forgivable loan of $177,580.22.
Others that received a Business Assistance Program loan were SR Stoic Roofing Company, which received a $34,902 loan in 2020 andnow has a balance of $28,231.87 and BLC Contracting which just received a $50,000 loan this year.
Other businesses helped out with COVID assistance were: Randy's Italian Bistro, $50,000; Wink Boutique, $50,000; Wildflower Skin and Massage, $15,642; Hair Cuts Plus, $33,816.17; RJ's Cafe, $49,938; Storm Baby, $35,000; Galaxy Theater, $47,844; Subway, $50,000; Spoons Frozen Yogurt, $50,000.
Panaderia Los Trigales, $35,000; Smothermon Distribution, $35,000; Birria Y Pollo El Guero, $50,000; Alvarez Tax and Immigration Services, $35,000; The Anvil BBQ, $50,000.
OHV PARK
2X Promotions has managed the city's OHV Park since 2019-2020 and as part of the consent calendar the council will consider extending that agreement for 2X Promotions to manage the park through 2022-2023. 2X Promotions has held numerous major motocross events at the park since 2013.
Once again the city has received a State OHV Park grant as it does every year and for 2022-2023 the grant is for $98,405. The city must provide a $34,634 match with the grant.
SEWER UTILITY DISTRICTS
Those who live in the Sewer Annexation 479A area overwhelmingly approved for a sewer utility district to be established for that area. The council will accept the results of that election as part of its consent calendar.
The area covers Olive Avenue to the north, Highway 65 to the east, Newcomb to the west and Roby Avenue to the south. The sewer annexation project will cost $2.1 million.
There were 46 percent of the property owners in the area who voted. There were 101 property owners who voted with 93, 92 percent, voting yes, and eight voting no.
In addition the council will hold a public hearing on the establishment of a sewer utility district for Sewer Annexation Area 457.
That sewer annexation project will cost $1.7 million and will cover the area of Highway 65 to the west, Highway 190 to the north and Chess Terrace Street to the east. Those who live in the area will have until the end of the public hearing on Tuesday to vote on the establishment of a sewer utility district.
The sewer annexation programs are being funding by Certificates of Participation bonds.
NEW PORTERVILLE RESCUE MISSION
An update on the New Porterville Rescue Mission's remodel project will be provided at Tuesday's meeting. The mission has continued to work with the city on meeting the city's requirements the city has reported since last year and up until now the mission has continued to meet the city's requirements.