The City of Porterville is offering its free Fall Community Clean-up event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 15.
City of Porterville residents will be able dump off their trash with a current refuse bill as proof of residency.
In order to encourage property maintenance and community beautification, the city is offering residential refuse customers free disposal of general trash, bulk items, woodwaste, yard clippings, and e-waste at the City’s Corporation Yard at 555 N. Prospect Street. Business or commercial waste isn't allowed, and trailers will be limited to no longer than 10 feet, with the participant's own vehicle. For more information visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us.
In order to further assist the community beautification efforts, The City of Porterville would also like to remind residents about keeping sidewalks and curbs clear. Don't not block sidewalks with refuse cans, basketball hoops, vehicles and other obstructive objects. Refuse cans are to be placed curbside on the scheduled collection day and removed promptly after. Residents are also asked to park their vehicles in their driveway, if possible, when street sweeping occurs. The street sweeping schedule can be found at StreetSwepperSchedule2020-2021_UPDATED.pdf (revize.com).
Remembering these easy habits will help maintain accessible sidewalks and clean streets for neighbors. Being mindful of blocked walkways is considerate and also keeps homeowners in ADA compliance.