The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services is pleased to announce the launch of its latest approved programming that will offer safe, healthy and family fun recreation.
Disc Golf
Disc Golf is a flying disc sport in which players throw their disc at a target, played and scored similar to golf. Originating in Canada in the early 1900’s, it would be the 1970’s before the modern game was introduced. Disc Golf has grown in popularity over the years and is now played in nearly 40 countries worldwide. The City of Porterville is fortunate to have two courses of different skill levels located in its City parks; a Recreational course at Zalud Park and an Intermediate course at Murry Park. Disc Golf is suitable for all ages and is a great outdoor family activity.
For the first three Saturdays in March, the public is invited to reserve a tee time for their family to play disc golf at Zalud Park. Tee times are scheduled every ten minutes beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. There is no charge to reserve a tee time.
Don’t have your own discs? We have you covered! Simply indicate how many you will need when making your tee time reservation and a member of our staff will be on site to assist you. In an effort to comply with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), a limit of five people of the same household per tee time. Reservations are open now on a first come, first served basis.
To make a reservation, print a course map and scorecard or for more information, visit the webpage at: http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/Disc_Golf.cfm
Disc Golf Tournament
Whether you are a first timer, beginner or an avid disc golf player, you and a partner of your household are invited to play in the first ever, Recreational Disc Golf Tournament scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at Zalud Park. Tournament fee is only $5.00 per team and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Teams must be two players of the same household.
Registration for the tournament is open now at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-porterville/catalog
Cornhole League
Cornhole is a lawn game in which players take turns tossing bean bags into a raised platform with a hole at the far end. Parks and Leisure will be hosting a Cornhole league with end of season tournament starting Saturday, April 10. All league matches will be played on Saturday mornings at the Porterville Sports Complex. The league registration fee is $20 per team and teammates must be of the same household. The league ending tournament will be held May 1, 2021. Cornhole league is open to all ages and skill levels.
Registration is open now at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-porterville/catalog
For more information, please call Parks and Leisure Services Department at 791-7695.