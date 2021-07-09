Through the month of July Porterville is offering Agents of Discovery, an interactive game similar to Pokemon Go, but more educational, to engage kids and help them learn more about parks.
Twenty-one communities and cities in California have joined together in the Agents of Discovery Program to raise awareness about the benefits of parks and recreation throughout California. Through Agents of Discovery, an educational platform that allows educators and interpretive staff to create, edit and publish their own augmented-reality, interactive games that engage visitors with their facility, the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Department has launched the Parks Make Life Better Campaign. Agents of Discovery is designed to give parents the digital tools to give their kids a fun and safe educational environment to discover and learn.
The Parks Make Life Better Campaign runs for the entire month of July, and encourages young explorers, or “Agents,” to visit the participating locations to earn real-life and digital rewards. Kids and their families can participate in the campaign by downloading the Agents of Discovery mobile app to access free “Missions” (games). Missions are completed by solving educational “Challenges” (questions) created by the site’s interpreters in order to learn about local ecosystems, culture, and history. The app is similar to Pokémon GO, but kids learn about site-specific resources like local parks.
To download the free Agents of Discovery app, go to Google Play or the App Store. Once downloaded, find the participating site’s Mission within the app and hit “Play” before heading out. No WiFi connectivity is required to download or play the Missions. For questions, call (559) 782-7521 and be sure to follow Parks and Leisure Services on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all of the latest updates.
Agents of Discovery, winner of the 2016 Best App-Based Game at the European Conference on Game Based Learning, is an innovative educational tech platform that utilizes web, mobile and the latest in augmented reality technologies to pursuade kids to be active and learn about the world around them. Agents of Discovery provides educators with a unique way to gamify information, incentivizing kids to be active while learning and exploring. The easy-to-use Mission Maker allows educators to pull challenges from their extensive Agency Library or to create customized content specific to their site. Educators can then easily publish Missions for kids to complete on tablets or their own smart devices.
Cities, comunities and counties participating in the program are:
Ladera Ranch Community Services ; City of Oakley; City of Brentwood; City of Pleasanton; City of West Sacramento; City of San Bruno; City of Santa Maria; City of Oxnard; City of San Ramon; City of Lynwood; City of Porterville; City of Monrovia; City of Temple City; City of Beaumont; City of Whittier ; City of Garden Grove; City of San Fernando; City of Covina; City of Culver City; City of Burbank.