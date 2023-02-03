Last week the Mighty 190 Coalition and the City of Porterville held a strategic planning session for how to develop tourism along Highway 190 over the next 1 to 3 years.
The Mighty 190 is a local promotion and tourism collaboration that promotes the attractions and communities located in southeastern Tulare County along Highway 190. The Mighty 190 began in September 2016 as the Highway 190/Western Divide Highway Snow Removal committee and evolved into what it is today. The mission is to strengthen tourism by promoting business and recreational activities to bolster the local economy while protecting the area's natural history.
Many community partners attended the strategic planning session to provide input and help establish goals for the future. Partners in attendance included County Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chair Dennis Townsend, who represents District 5 which includes the Highway 190 area, Porterville Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo, Porterville City Council Member Greg Meister, former Porterville Mayor and Mighty 190 Chair Virginia Gurrola, and City of Porterville and County of Tulare staff. Also in attendance were representatives from local businesses, the U.S. Forest Service, and 2023 Leadership Porterville Class members.
The Workforce Investment Board, WIB, facilitated the strategic planning meeting and helped the Mighty 190 group to develop goals and identify key actions to take over the next few years. Key focus areas include collaboration, seeking new partnerships and securing additional funding.
In 2021, the City of Porterville provided the Mighty 190 initiativewith $15,000. In 2022, the Mighty 190 received $20,000 from the City of Porterville and $40,000 from County of Tulare. The money from the County of Tulare comes from American Rescue Plan funds the county has received.
At the meeting, Townsend presented the group with a check from the County of Tulare. Funding for the Mighty 190 will be used based on recommendations from the group’s stakeholders in upcoming monthly meetings.
“The strategic planning session helped the group fine-tune its vision and goals,” the city of Porterville stated. The Mighty 190 has several social media accounts, including a Facebook page and its website www.themighty190.com
The coalition has also increased its communication with agencies involved to keep the
stakeholders informed of the status of the gate at Highway 190 and M-107.
Goals for the next 1-3 years include increased branding and marketing work, building more partnerships and bringing more visibility to the area in the interest of promoting the economy.
To learn more about the Mighty 190 and discover everything that's offered along Highway 190 those interested can follow the Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Mighty190) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/explorethemighty190/) social media pages.
Businesses and community members interested in participating are invited to contact explorethemighty190@gmail.com.