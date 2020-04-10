As the Easter weekend approaches, the City of Porterville is urging all residents to stay at home this holiday in a continued effort to prevent community spread of COVID- 19. With the number of confirmed cases on the rise in Tulare County, officials advise it's more important now than ever to avoid social gatherings and try to only leave the home when absolutely necessary.
In a coordinated messaging effort, the City of Porterville, along with community partners Sierra View District Medical Center, Tulare County Board of Supervisors, Tule River Indian Tribe, Burton School District, Porterville Unified School District, and Porterville College have recently launched a “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” campaign. The campaign aims to stress the importance of social distancing and staying at home for the health of the community. It also reminds residents to continue to stay connected and united in the fight against the pandemic. A special video message from local community leaders is available on several platforms including the City of Porterville YouTube account.
In line with this effort, City of Porterville park amenities including picnic shelters, playgrounds, skate park, and sports courts are closed until further notice. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, the City of Porterville and its various community partners remain committed to protecting and preserving the health and safety of local residents as the highest priority.
For the latest updates on City of Porterville services and resources, visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us
County Health Department Needs Volunteers
The Tulare County Public Health Branch is looking for volunteers of all professions and service backgrounds to support the response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
The department is especially in need of health care professionals to assist with clinical functions, medical review, and staff support of Skilled Nursing Facilities and Long-Term Care Facilities. Non-medically trained persons can also be of great value by helping with distribution of critical medical resources to providers and moving large amounts of medical supplies and materials to designated locations.
Anyone who wants to volunteer their time and expertise can register with the California Health Corps by logging onto their web site: https://healthcarevolunteers.ca.gov/
PUSD UPDATE ON MEALS, INSTRUCTION
The Porterville Unified School District won't be providing grab and go meals at no cost on Monday, April 13. The grab and go meal program will resume on Tuesday, April 14.
From that point on, grab and go meals will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at various PUSD sites and rural routes.
Due to the efforts of PUSD Student Nutrition Services and Student Transportation, the district has served more than 428,000 meals over the last three weeks. For more information on the meals program, call 782-7062.
In addition, there will be no distance learning instruction on Monday, April 13. Distance learning will resume on Tuesday, April 14.