The City of Porterville is now issuing temporary outdoor restaurant dining permits.
Porterville Chamber of Commerce and the City of Porterville have been working together to give restaurants the chance to offer outdoor dining. The Cellar, Mariscos 30, 5.77 Grill and Chingons, Fuguzzis, The Vault and Tack Truck Cantina all on Main Street or in the downtown area have expressed an interest in providing outdoor dining. Don Vino's on Main Street already offers outdoor dining in its patio area.
The permits will allow restaurants to provide seating for dining out in public right-of-way places or parking lots. Outdoor dining will be allowed as long as State of California and Tulare County COVID-19 health orders are followed.
The guidelines for the oudoor dining policy will be in effect until at least January 31, 2021 or when restricted restaurant operations are lifed, whichever occurs sooner.
Through the permits, the City fo Porterville will allow restaurants to use sidewalks, public parking spaces, public parking spaces in privately owned shopping centers to be used for outdoor dining areas.
The city of Porterville has issued restrictions and guidelines for outdoor dining that can be found at this link: http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/govt/documents/COVID-19OutdoorDiningGuidelines-Final.pdf
Restaurants who want to offer outdoor dining must provide a workplace-specific COVID-19 prevention plan. These restaurants must also still offer curbside pickup, orders to go or some kind of delivery service.
Lines for pickup or takeaway must be in a separate area from the outdoor dining area.
Alcohol can be served to customers with their meals, but can't be served by itself.
The city stated it has developmed a no-fee streamlined permit application process.
Restaurants who wish to apply for a permit can visit http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/