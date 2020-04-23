Under the guidance of state and local health authorities, all non-essential services provided by the City of Porterville are suspended until further notice. This includes the cancellation of the ‘Spring Clean Up’ free disposal day that was scheduled on April 25 at the City’s Corporation Yard. City of Porterville staff continue to be in regular contact with health officials, including the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), concerning appropriate practices and will review future events and programs that might be impacted as the situation evolves.
The City of Porterville continues to urge all residents to stay at home as much as possible in an effort to prevent community spread of COVID- 19. With the number of confirmed cases on the rise in Tulare County, officials advise that it is more important now than ever to avoid social gatherings and try to only leave the home when absolutely necessary. If going out for essential needs like groceries or prescriptions, please wear face coverings and try to designate only one person to leave the house to help prevent overcrowding in stores.
The City of Porterville and its various community partners remain committed to protecting and preserving the health and safety of local residents as the highest priority. For the latest updates on City of Porterville services and resources, visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us and be sure to follow the City’s official social media accounts on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.