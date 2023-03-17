Porterville City Manager John Lollis gave about as favorable of a report that could be expected as far as how the city is dealing with the flooding at a special meeting of the Porterville City Council on Friday.
The meeting was held so the city council could ratify a local emergency due to the flooding that was issued by Mayor Martha A. Flores and the acting city manager on Monday. The council needed to take that action within seven days of the local emergency being issued, necessitating the special meeting. The council unanimously approved the local emergency.
The local emergency allows for city staff and administrators to continue to fund and respond to the impacts of the flooding which Lollis described as being “very expensive.”
And the recovery involving the repairs of damage and rebuilding will continue to be expensive. Lollis describe what was going on now as “band-aids” that will need “significant repair.”
The local emergency declaration essentially makes sure that needed funding to deal with the flooding and its recovery will come from FEMA and the state.
As far as the current status of the flood within the city there are basically three hot spots and in all three the damage from the flood has been minimized.
Lollis said one favorable development was the water released from Success Lake through the Tule River had been reduced to 6,000 cubic feet per second, which is still a considerable amount. But that's lower than the 10,000 cfs that was being released earlier in the week.
The lake level at Success Lake had also decreased on Friday by a significant amount to 90,387 acre feet as reported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday morning. As of Thursday morning the lake's level was at 95,181 acre feet. The lake's gross capacity level is 84,095 acre feet.
Lollis said city crews have been monitoring the Westwood Bridge which remains closed from Highway 190 to Orange Avenue. The bridge is still consider unsafe for vehicles and pedestrians. Lollis said crews are making sure there's no debris and the water continues to flow through the area.
A second hot spot has been River Springs along the river where Lollis said the city has a “significant mitigation effort put in place.”
The third hot spot is just west of Plano north of the River along Rio Vista Avenue where eight homes are affected. A mandatory evacuation order was put in place in that area on Thursday night.
Lollis said crews worked late into the night in that area until it was unsafe to do so and then returned at 6 a.m. Friday to continue to work in that area. He said there wasn't a significant breach in the bank of the river in that area and to prevent that from happening, Lollis said “those efforts continue to be put in place.”
Lollis said the effort to save the eight affected homes should be successful.
The hardest hit area west of Porterville though wasn't as fortunate. Water flooded an entire neighborhood off of Avenue 152 due to a levee break and the flooding happened in about 15 minutes on Wednesday.
An evacuation order was issued for that area west of Olive Avenue, Avenue 152 to Avenue 144 and the Friant/Kern Canal to the Tule River and Westwood Street.
An evacuation order was also issued for the Success Lake area for all residences, businesses and structures on both sides of the Tule River from Richard L. Schafer Dam at the lake to the east side of Road 284.
The evacuation order consists of the area from Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146 to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River from the south side of the Tule River to Schafer Dame and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.
The order doesn't include Highway 190 or residents and businesses along Highway 190 from Road 284 to Schafer Dam.
The evacuation orders on the east and west sides of Porterville have affected about 200 residences.
And while there was somewhat improvement in the flooding conditions at the end of the week, there's still concern about the forecast which predicts another storm is coming early next week.
There's a slight chance of rain on Sunday with a quarter to a half inch of rain possible in Porterville on Monday, the National Weather Service forecast stated as of Friday afternoon. Another quarter to a half inch could be possible on Monday night.
The storm is expected to become even worse on Tuesday with three quarters to an inch of rain possible. Another quarter to a half inch of rain is possible Tuesday night with another tenth to a quarter inch Wednesday. The storm is expected to subside by Wednesday night.
Tulare County's flood hotline is 559-802-9791.
NO DRONES PLEASE
The Porterville Fire Department posted on its Facebook page not to be flying any drones over emergency locations in Porterville. Drones have been reportedly disrupting aerial respons efforts, inhibiting emergency aircraft operations and interfering with public safety personnel.
Drones flying over riverbanks and emergency areas ground aircraft that are supporting emergency responders, PFD stated. PFD added added incident air operations are suspended if drones are in the area, “causing a major interference in the mission to protect life and property.”
PF stated emrergency locations include the Tule River, bridges, waterways, Success Lake, Schafer Dam Spillway and all areas affected by the ongoing emergency.