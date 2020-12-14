When the City of Porterville looks at how to use state funding that would come from Proposition 68 for its parks and recreational facilities there's a consensus the community has plenty of needs.
The City of Porterville is looking at how to improve the community's parks and recreation facilities basically on two fronts when it comes to the Prop. 68 funds: One is a number of projects that could be cfunded by nearly $180,000 in funding from Prop. 68 the city will receive.
The other is a major project, but the city Porterville would have to compete for grant funding from Prop. 68 and that would be for a Recreation Center.
The City of Porterville is currently conduction a survey of the community on what they would like to see in a recreation center. A recreation center patterned after other recreation centers in other communities could include such features as basketball and volleyball courts and a running track. The center could be used for such sports as basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer.
The potential recreation center for Porterville could provide for indoor and outdoor recreational activities. An outdoor recreational area could include a picnic area or even small fields for outdoor recreational activities as well.
While no location has been set the survey states a potential location for the recreation center could be in the area of Fourth Street between Henderson and Grand. A link to participate in the survey is available at https://porterville.typeform.com/to/sNEkH7L0
As far as the Prop. 68 funds the city will receive there are a number of projects the city is looking into. Most of the projects fall within the nearly $180,000 to be allocated in the grant, with the exception of two major projects that has been proposed by the city.
One is a trail at Zalud Park in which only a portion of the trail could be done. City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore has provided a rough estimate a completed Zalud Park trail could cost as much as $750,000.
Another proposal is to provide more lighting at Murry Park, but the amount of lighting that could be funded by the grant would only provide a fraction of what's needed at the park.
One project the city appears to be leaning to is providing more lighting at the Porterville Sports Complex. There's already $60,000 allocated to more lighting at the complex, so with the grant, a total of nearly $240,000 could be devoted to more lighting at the complex. That would provide more youth teams such as soccer and football teams a chance to practice and compete at night.
Another proposal is a lighted “mini-pitch,” an outdoor arena soccer field that would essentially take up the cost of the grant at $160,000.
Another popular proposal could be a “pump track” in which the grant would also be able to cover the cost. A pump track is a multiple use facility which has a number of using, including for skateboards, bicycles and scooters.
Other proposals include an ampitheater at Murry Park, field turf at Centennial Park and a large pavilion at a park that could be used by 70 to 100 people.
Moore said all of the projects are worthwhile for all ages in the community. “Every single one of them provide a huge benefit and would be enjoyed by the community,” Moore said.
At its meeting last month, the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Commission decided to eventually prioritize the projects, listing their top three for the Porterville City Council to consider.