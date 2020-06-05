When the area and the state continue to slowly reopen, there are still local events and traditions that are becoming casualties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest casualty is the City of Porterville's Freedom Fest event. City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services announced the Freedom Fest has been canceled.
This year's event was scheduled to be held on June 27 at the Porterville Sports Complex. The festival has always showcased live music, a patriotic aerial performance, a spray zone, food, crafts and information booths and of course the event concludes with a fireworks show, but it won't happen this year.
“We've just been following the guidelines,” said City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore when it comes to large gathering events such as the Freedom Fest not being allowed until the state's final stage of reopening.
Moore added it's just not logistically possible for the city to even have a fireworks show and turn that into a drive-thru event at the sports complex. He added it would still be difficult for the city to follow state guidelines against large gatherings with a drive-thru event and facilities such as restrooms would still have to be offered.
Disinfecting and cleaning after such an event would also be a consideable challenge, Moore said. “There's a lot of logistics that go into it,” Moore said.
He added about any kind of fireworks show: “It's a little bit beyond our capability.”
Moore said of the 1,000's of cities who do fireworks shows in California, he knows of only two who plan on doing some kind of event. He added one of those cities isn't even going to tell the public where the fireworks will be shot off to avoid a large gathering.
Another casualty is the City of Porterville Summer Night Lights events, which have also been canceled. The free events features movies in the park along with food, games and music.
This year's events were scheduled to be held on June 12 at Murry Park, June 19 at Zalud Park, July 10 at Veterans Park and July 17 at Fallen Heroes Park, but those events won't be held this summer.
“The staff really enjoys putting on community events,” said Moore about the city being disappointed. “It's a sad time. But safety comes first. We just can't do it at this time.”
As far as the city pool at Murry Park, no final decision has been made yet but the pool remains closed for now as part of the state guidelines. The city stated it will continue to follow the state guidelines when it comes to opening such facilities to ensure the community's safety.
The Porterville Municipal Golf Course, dog park and OHV Park adjacent to the Porterville Sports Complex and the Zalud Park tennis courts are now open after the Porterville City Council authorized the reopening of those facilities at its May 5 meeting.
All of those facilities are open with restrictions which can be found here: http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/Updates.cfm
All City of Porterville parks are open but gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited. The gates at the Porterville Sports Complex are also locked to prevent gatherings of leagues and group sports.
As far as sports leagues and youth programs, no final decision has been made on the city's fall soccer, summer day camp and youth volleyball programs. No registration dates have been announced yet for those programs.
The city stated as long as local and state guidance for creating a safe environment can be followed it will work to provide a modified program for fall soccer, its summer day camp and youth volleyball.
As far as the Junior Giants program the city will offer a virtual Junior Giants at Home program. Information about the program can be found here: https://jrgiantsathome.org/
Moore did say his department is working on offering special virtual events and possibly smaller in-person special events. He said he hopes the department can make an announcement every Wednesday on what special events can be offered. “We have some pretty good ideas as far as some creative activities,” he said.
But he added no dates have been set. “That's the hardest part,” said Moore about the uncertainty.