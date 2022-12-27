Ring in the New Year with Porterville Parks and Leisure Services at their annual New Year’s Eve Gala on December 31 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
The event will begin at 8 p.m. and will go until the ball drops at midnight. The celebration includes refreshments, party favors and entertainment provided by local favorites, Jerry Hall & Trick Shot.
Admission is only $10 per person. All adults are welcome and tickets are available at the door. For more information, call (559) 791-7695 or visit the City of Porterville website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us.