The City of Lindsay won't run out of water — at least for now.
At the Lindsay City Council Meeting last week, City Manager Joe Tanner announced the city had received an email from the Bureau of Reclamation that it would grant its request for an emergency water allocation. He also announced at the meeting the city was waiting for official confirmation in a letter from the Bureau it would receive the allocation.
Tanner said on Tuesday the city received that official confirmation last week. “It's a little bit of relief that's for sure,” Tanner said.
The city applied for the emergency water allocation in February based on health and safety issues. If the allocation hadn't been granted the city would have run out of water by July. In that event the city would have had to use contaminated water from Well 11, which hasn't been in use since 2007.
Tanner said the city received the entire allocation from the bureau that it requested. “The grant is the requested amount to meet our water needs for the rest of the summer,” he said. “This gives us a little bit of breathing room in the short term.”
But the city will still need to get Well 11 going again to meet its long-term water needs, Tanner said. At last week's council meeting,
Tanner said at last week's meeting the allocation allows the city to “transition from what we're going to do next month” to “now we have a little bit of horizon time as far as looking at next year and beyond.”
Tanner said until the city's long-term water needs are met, it may have ask the bureau for an emergency allocation again next year. The city has also adopted an updated water conservation plan which further restricts watering by the city's residents.
Tanner also said the city needs to address the infrastructure needed to meet its water needs for its potential growth in the future.
Tanner said the city is conducting a feasibility study for upgrades to Well 11. The city will eventually need to use Well 11 again or find another alternative if that isn't feasible.
The feasibility study will also look at what it will cost to upgrade Well 11, Tanner said. He said at last week's meeting the city continues to look at its options when it comes to meeting its water needs.
He said the city will continue to look for help from the State Water Resources Control Board and what other grants are available, adding there are grants available to communities like Lindsay that are “kind of hurting right now” when it comes to meeting their water needs.