Parents involved in child custody exchanges or those who are completing a trade or purchase they've done online with someone they don't know now have a safe place to go in the city of Lindsay.
The city has established a Safe Exchange Zone to provide a place for those in the community to go to safely make whatever exchange they need to make. And the Safe Zone is located right outside the Porterville Police Department along the north side of the department on Samoa Street. “People do these exchanges right outside the police station,” City Manager Joe Tanner said.
The Safe Exchange Zone has been up and running for more than a week now and Tanner said the safe place to make exchanges has been well-received.
“So far, so good,” said Tanner about how the Safe Zone has been operating. “It seems to be going great. I see people there all the time. The community has responded very well.”
Admittedly a major reason for establishing the Safe Zone was to help Lindsay Police with child exchanges under child custody orders. Tanner said those types of child custody exchanges were done in the police department's lobby in the past and many times at least one officer was needed to deal with disputes.
“Really we did it to free up our staff,” said Tanner when it comes to child custody exchanges and also to make those exchanges more professional.
But while the most common use for the Safe Zone will be for the exchange of children, the safe zone also provides a safer option for those who make E-commerce transactions such as from Marketplace, Offer Up or Craig's List. “It is a great safety thing for people who buy or sell things online,” Tanner said.
So the Safe Exchange Zone provide a safe environment for people, who buy, sell, or trade items in private party transactions with people they don't know. A Safe Exchange Zone is designed to help reduce and deter fraudulent transactions, thefts, violent custody disputes and robberies.
Lindsay's Safe Exchange Zone is well-lit and is audio and video recorded 24 hours a day. There are two parking stalls with the exchange zone between them. So it can be used for exchanges required at all hours of the day. The exchange zone also has a sign that's prominently placed identifying the exchange zone that states it's under 24-hour surveillance.
In the event someone is ripped off in the exchange zone, Tanner said, the city will have surveillance of the person, their vehicle and their vehicle's license plate.
On its Facebook page the city stated the exchange zone was a result of an effort involving nearly all of its departments, “working together to provide a higher level of safety for the people we serve.”