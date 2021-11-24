While it's still deciding how it will proceed the City of Lindsay could take over the popular Friday Night Market that's held downtown in 2022.
In the end the Lindsay City Council wasn't able to make a decision on the management of the event at its November 9 meeting and will likely have to do so early next year.
City staff reported the city could still make a small profit on the event if it took over the management of the event. The total cost of running the event would be $340,000 and expected revenue from food and booth vendors would be almost $370,000, leaving the city with a profit of nearly $30,000.
The city expects to make $192,000 in booth vendors and $168,000 in food vendors. The city also expects to make $9,600 from the beer garden.
The city would also have to pay for security, a DJ, legal costs, trash services, street cleanup and Porta Potties. All that would cost more than $126,000. There has also been $15,000 set aside for unexpected costs.
But the total cost of $340,000 is based on having a full-time manager for the event and that's the sticking point as the council would have to basically decide if the position should be full-time or part-time. City staff reported the cost for a full-time manager would be $92,000 a year and with also other part-time personnel needed, the total cost of needed personnel would be $134,000.
City staff stated they're concerned about the turnover that part-time positions have created within the city, noting recreation as an example.
City Councilmember Rosaena Sanchez suggested the assistant to Lindsay Wellness Center Director Lisa Davis could manage the Friday Night Market.
While the market position is seasonal with the market running spring through the fall, the person in the position would also have to recruit market vendors. And if a city staff member is tasked with also managing the Friday Night Market that would be on top other tasks such as managing recreation events, Wellness Center activities and the Christmas Gift Giveaway.
The council is considering whether the city should take over the market, if the city should advertise for bids for a new manager of the market or continue to use Jimora Enterprises to manage the market. The advantage of sticking with Jimora is there would be no change in the timeliness of the market or the revenue it generates.
The city could advertise for bids for others to manage the market in an attempt to generate more revenue, but moves like that have been more risky since the COVID-19 pandemic as it could be challenging to find a new operator for the market. If the city continues to use Jimora it can also renegotiate its contract with Jimora.
The council is also looking at just exactly where the Friday Night Market will be held, with containing it to Sweetbriar Plaza a likely alternative.
In the end no motion was made and no vote was taken.