The City of Lindsay will be displaying military banners to honor those from the community who have served or are serving in the military.
The City of Lindsay along with the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce will begin the community's Military Banner Program this year. The banners will fly throughout November in honor of Veterans Day.
The city is now accepting applications for those who would like to honor their loved ones with a banner. Applications will be accepted through July 1.
Cost of a banner is $125. Applications can be picked up at Lindsay City Hall, the Lindsay Department of Public Safety or the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce. Applications can only be submitted to the City of Lindsay Finance Department, 251 East Honolulu Street.
“I am thankful for our Banner Committee’s hard work in moving forward with this program, it means a great deal to us and our veterans,” Lindsay City Councilman Ramiro Serna said.
“I would like to thank our local brave men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. I feel the Military Veterans Banner program project has been long overdue here in Lindsay.”
Serna added there has been a tremendous amount of support from the community the community's police and firefighters and the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce for the program.
“It is my hope that family members will see their loved ones honored throughout our great city, paying homage to their service and sacrifices,” Serna said. “There have been so many individuals from this community, friends and family alike, who have served.
“We would like to thank them all for their service and the impact they have had in this community. This program means a great deal to me and to my family. We honor all who have dedicated their lives to protect our freedoms.”
For more information contact Lindsay Public Safety Director Rick Carrillo, 559-789-4469 or rcarrillo@lindsay.ca.us or Roxanne Serna, (559) 793-5967 or rr.mnts1@gmail.com