The City of Lindsay is pleased to announce the completion of the 2020 Annual Financial Audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and the resulting issuance of the FY2019-20 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). The CAFR was formally presented to the Lindsay City Council at its February 23 Council meeting and is accessible to the public via the City of Lindsay website.
In accordance with City of Lindsay Municipal Code, the annual audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 was conducted by the independent accounting firm Badawi & Associates. The audit was conducted in accordance with the Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS) established by the Auditing Standards Board.
The FY2019-20 CAFR included the following findings:
• The City of Lindsay received a clean, unmodified audit opinion with a non-compliance paragraph
• The City of Lindsay’s financial statements presented fairly, in all material respects, the financial positions of city governmental and business-type activities
• Due to the City of Lindsay’s efforts over the last fiscal year to bolster its financial capacity and services provided to the community, the auditors removed a prior “going concern” comment from the CAFR
• The City of Lindsay’s general fund budgetary results (pp. 89-90) demonstrated significant improvement
• The City of Lindsay’s effected revenue initiatives (1% sales tax measure and cannabis sales) and other cost containment measures put the city on a positive recovery path The favorable result is a welcome good news and reflects the Council’s proactive steps to improve the City’s financial situation and outlook for the coming years.
To view the FY2019-20 CAFR please visit www.lindsay.ca.us/finance/page/financial-audits