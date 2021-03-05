After several members of the public have complained about noisy and excessive fireworks, the Porterville City Council is now looking at changing the city’s current fireworks ordinance to exclude the sale of particular safe and sane fireworks and reflect heavier fines for the discharge of illegal fireworks and violations of firework use.
Porterville Fire Marshall Clayton Dignam provided a report to the Council during Tuesday night meeting before asking the Council for direction as to how they would like to change the ordinacne as it currently stands. To prepare for firework sales this year, action needs to be taken soon if the Council wants the ordinance changes to be in effect by July 4.
Currently the TNT and Phantom Fireworks brands are sold throughout the city. The fireworks from these companies have been deemed safe and sane. Porterville citizens have requested that the Council prohibit the sale of shrill fireworks, as they have negative effects on pets and military veterans. TNT’s Piccolo Pete and Phantom Fireworks’ Whistling Phantom became the focus of prohibition, not because of the noise that they emit but because they can be modified into dangerous explosives. Local vendors have offered to stop selling these particular fireworks in light of recent complaints.
City staff acknowledged that voluntary removal will reduce the noise and danger issue, but that these fireworks can still be purchased from neighboring jurisdictions and brought into Porterville city limits and discharged.
As the City’s ordinance currently stands, illegal fireworks are prohibited, and those caught with illegal fireworks are fined $1,500, and are fined an additional $1,500 for any additional violations within a year. Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere explained that funds to pay the fines are often pulled together by large crowds which in turn reduces the impact of a fine.
The city also struggles to enforce the current fireworks ordinance due to the high volume of people using fireworks versus available Code Enforcement and Porterville Police Department (PPD) personnel.
In order to mitigate the discharge of illegal fireworks, PPD is proposing a drone program in order to be more effective in catching violations during July 4 and other times fireworks may be set off. PPD is also working with the sheriff’s office and other agencies to form an interagency task force to focus on different, larger areas to enforce firework codes. The Porterville Fire Department and Tulare County Fire Department have taken the interagency task force idea to the Tulare/Kings County Fire Chiefs Association, where it was favored amongst the association.
Other options the city has include a graduated fines scale ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. Graduated scales for fines can be implemented for both illegal firework and safe and sane firework violations.
Dignam suggested implementing a program like “Crime Stoppers” which offers an award to neighbors that advise public safety personnel of firework violations. He also suggested a “Host Ordinance” which holds the property owners liable for discharge of illegal fireworks from their property.
When the Council began their discussion, Council member Milt Stowe asked how the reports would have to be made in order for a “Crime Stoppers” type program to work. LaPere said that there must be evidence that comes with the reports and that personnel cannot go on word alone. City Attorney Julia Lew said if multiple reports from different people come in about the same situation it may be acceptable, but photo or video evidence would be best.
Stowe said that a “Crime Stoppers” type program would help prevent the discharge of illegal and noisy fireworks because more eyes will be watching.
Council member Daniel Penaloza was curious about the “Host ordinance”, and asked how a property owner would be held accountable, and if it would be fair to fine the property owner if they have no knowledge of what happened. Lew said that a “Host Ordinance” can carry a heavier hammer and the property owner is held responsible for the illegal activity that occurs on their property. Lew said that oftentimes harsher consequences come from the property owner rather than coming from the city.
“When you make the property owners responsible as well, that tends to send a stronger message because then the property owners can actually have better control over their tenants,” said Lew.
Stowe then asked about increasing the fines given to those who discharge illegal fireworks and violate the fireworks ordinance. LaPere said fines in the past are paid mostly by crowdfunding and there is a low rate of collections. Lew said that a set fine must be reasonable and within the law, and recommended not going above a maximum of $10,000 on a graduated scale of fines for illegal fireworks and a lesser graduated scale for lesser violations.
Mayor Monte Reyes suggested that the City implement a “Host Ordinance” and a “Crime Stoppers” type program, and also recommended setting graduated scales for fees. He suggested setting the scale for illegal fireworks at $2,500 for the first violation, $5,000 for the second and $10,000 for any subsequent violations within three years. For violations with safe and sane fireworks, the scale would be $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second and $5,000 for any subsequent violations within three years
Stowe stated Piccolo Pete’s and Whistling Phantoms should be considered as illegal fireworks because of the safety hazard they come with. LaPere said Porterville would be the only city in the area not selling those two particular fireworks, and anticipated that those fireworks would probably be in the city limits as they are available in other jurisdictions.
Reyes asked the Fire Marshal and Fire Chief to bring more information on the maximum fine amount to the next Council meeting.
City staff received Council’s direction and intend to have a draft ordinance available for the Council soon. A first reading of the ordinance would need to be conducted by the Council by April, in order for the modifications to be effective by June.