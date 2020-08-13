At the Parks and Leisure Services Commission meeting in Porterville on Tuesday evening, the commission discussed using a nearly $178,000 Prop 68 grant for improvements to local parks in the city. Donnie Moore, the Parks and Leisure Services Director, listed several potential project ideas during the meeting, but the board will revisit the item during their next meeting, as they are hoping to receive some feedback from the public on where and how to use the funds.
The City of Porterville will be pursuing the Prop 68 funding in the near future, but will need to decide on a project before submitting the application. The city will not need to match any of the funds and the grant can be spent mostly anywhere within the city as long as the money is put towards recreation related projects. The application isn't due until the end of next year, but the project must be completed by February 2023.
“It'd be good if we could start narrowing down our options,” said Moore. “Once we do come up with some recommendations we will take them to City Council, and that will take a couple of weeks to run it by them. We have until the following December, but we don't want to wait that long to submit the application with the project we have in mind. We want to leave plenty of time to complete the project.”
Moore suggested several potential projects that had been suggested by the commission before, all of which would highly improve some of the city's parks for resident use.
Moore began his suggestions with a few improvements to the Porterville Sports Complex. His first proposal was to install field lighting at the Sports Complex to light sports fields. Moore said this was needed most for when daylight savings ends but practices and games are still happening in the early evenings.
“There is a great need for sports fields lighting in general,” said Moore.
Another project idea for the Sports Complex was to add a perimeter trail for walking and jogging. Moore said that this would be especially helpful since Porterville High School uses the complex for their Cross Country team.
“Anytime now going forward that we put some sort of a trail, we are also trying to incorporate some lighting in the project,” said Moore.
A big project that was discussed was adding artificial turf at Centennial Park. The landscaping at the park right now isn't the most efficient when it comes to watering.
“Just another idea that would save on some water, and make it look nice year round, a very consistent look to downtown,” said Moore.
He also stated that the city is in need of an extra large pavilion picnic shelter. This could be placed at Zalud Park or the Sports Complex.
“We've talked about [putting a picnic pavilion at] Zalud Park before and the Sports Complex. We don't have any covered picnic shelters out there.”
An interesting suggestion was the building of a “band shell” at one of the parks where local high school bands and musicians could play live music and host concerts.
“Music is really big in Porterville obviously,” said Moore. “Something else that we don't have, but others cities do, is a band shell. The closest thing we have would be at the fairgrounds, who has a little stage out there for some of their events. We've talked about possibly putting it at Murry Park. That's just one idea for a location, but the public has expressed the need to us before and said that Veterans Park would also be the perfect place for a band shell.”
Moore continued down his list of potential projects and expressed interest in upgrading the current trail at Zalud Park which is deteriorating and could use a new surface.
“We have an existing decomposed granite trail, it's mostly dirt right now,” said Moore. “The idea would be to make improvements to that trail, whether it be with asphalt or concrete or some other surface. We'd smooth it out, grate it and then put a nice surface down. That trail gets used a lot, so this is just another idea.”
The final idea that was thrown out on Tuesday evening was installing better lighting at Murry Park.
“Murry Park is our darkest park at night,” said Moore. “It's extremely dark and that deters a lot of people from going over there. We could possibly put solar lights and spread them out through out Murry Park.”
The commission did not make any final decisions on Tuesday, in hopes that the public will provide them with feedback as to how and where to use the grant funds. They will revisit the item at their next meeting. No firm date has been set for the commission’s next meeting, but they are hoping to meet on the first Thursday of November.