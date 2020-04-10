While the city of Porterville will be reducing routes in its bus service due in part to the coronavirus, the city is also launching a new transportation service.
All of the changes and the new service, TransPort, will go into effect on Monday, April 13. TransPort is similar to a ride-hailing service and will provide service to the Porterville and Strathmore communities.
TransPort uses a smartphone app for riders to schedule customized curb-to-curb trips. A shuttle bus picks up riders and drops them off wherever they want to go within the service boundaries.
A number of passengers are picked up along the route and taken to where they want to go. The service works similar to what’s used in much larger cities such as New York. The service also accommodates those with disabilities.
The new pilot program is being implemented as a partnership with Porterville Transit and TransLoc, a Ford Smart Mobility company. To use the service, passangers download the free TransLoc app to their smartphone and then request a ride.
Following a TransPort request, the app will provide passengers with an estimated pick-up time, track their bus in real-time, and alert them when their ride is about to arrive. Passengers will also be notified when their ride is about to reach their desired destination.
TransPort customers will also be able to request same-day rides by calling 559-791-7800 or by going online to ondemand.portervilletransit.com. Wait times for service are subject to vehicle availability and demand.
Cost of the ride is $3 per rider, per trip, which is more affordable than a traditional ride-hailing service, which could cost riders more than five times that amount.
The TransPort service will be offered from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The service will begin on April 13 and run through March 31, 2021. If all goes well, the service will expand and become part of Porterville Transit’s regular service.
Also beginning, Monday, April 13, the city is eliminating bus route No. 7 and route No. 8. Also beginning on Monday, the city will suspend route No. 9 until further notice.
The city is also eliminating nightly service that was offered until after 9 p.m. Beginning on Monday the current Sunday schedule will be used for the whole week which will be 8 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Routes No. 1 through No. 6 will continue to operate on that schedule.
Last year the city announced plans to eliminate routes No. 7 and No. 8 due to low ridership. But there were those who used those routes, particularly route 7, who said there were enough people using those routes to keep them going.
The city stated it would provide an alternative to those routes and that alternative is effectively TransPort.
There are also discounted fares available for the disabled, those 65 and older, veterans, medicare recipients and full-time students for those who use the city’s traditional bus service.
The city also offers Dial-A-Ride, also known as Dial-A-Colt, for the disable, veterans, medicare recipients and seniors. Beginning on Monday, Dial-A-Ride will be offered from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. yo 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/PortervilleTransit/ or call 791-7800.