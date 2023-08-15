The City of Porterville has issued a proclamation in support of parental rights.
City councilman Greg Meister led the effort for the city proclamation in support of parental rights. The proclamation was signed by Meister and councilman Ray Beltran. The proclamation was made by Mayor Martha A. Flores.
“Now therefore I Martha A. Flores, Mayor of Porterville, on behalf of the Porterville City Council, do hereby proclaim our unwavering support for parental rights and the vital role of parents in our community,” the proclamation states.
Flores' issue of the proclamation states “We acknowledge and affirm the following principles:”
The proclamation states those principles include: The Right to Raise and Educate: Parents have the right to raise, nurture and educate their children according to their beliefs and values, respecting their culture, religious and ethical convictions.”
The proclamation also states “Parents have the right to make informed decisions regarding their children's medical care, education and extracurricular activities, guided by their understanding of what is in the best interest of their child.”
In addition it states “Parents have the right to be fully informed and involved in their children's educations and extracurricular activities as well as any decision-making process that may impact their children's well-being.”
And the proclamation states “Parents have the right to expect that their family's privacy and confidentiality will be respected and protected by public and private institutions.”
The proclamation states parents have the right to advocate, the right to be free from discrimination and the right to seek redress.
“Parents have the right to advocate for their children's needs and interests, ensuring that their voices are heard and considered in matters affect their children.
“Parents have the right to be free from discrimination based on their parental status, family structure or any other factors that do not affect their ability to care for and love their children.”
And, “Parents have the right to seek legal redress if they believe their parental rights have been unjustly infringed upon,” the proclamation states.
“By proclaiming this support for parental rights, the City of Porterville reaffirms its commitment to fostering a community where parents are empowered and respected in their essential role in raising the next generation of citizens. We encourage all residents, community organizations and institutions to promote and safeguard parental rights, creating an environment that fosters the well-being and development of their children.”
Reasons for the proclamation as stated in it include: “our nation has consistently maintained that the parents possess all fundamental rights to raise their children as they see fit;
“and the City of Porterville recognizes the fundamental importance of parental rights in nurturing the well-being and development of our children;
“and parents are the primary caregivers, protectors and educators of their children.”
The proclamation also states “the City of Porterville recognizes the Doctrine of Parental Rights, which solidifies the commitment to safeguarding parents' authority to raise their children without interference from the State.”
And the proclamation states “the City of Porterville recognizes that the pivotal case of Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) laid the foundation for acknowledging the right to privacy, a fundamental right that extends to parents' inherent Rights, enabling them to make decisions for their children free from government interference.”
The proclamation also states “the City of Porterville understands that strong families are the foundation of a prosperous and harmonious community, fostering an environment of love, stability and support for children; and it is essential to promote and protect the rights of parents