During their regular meeting on Tuesday the Porterville City Council chose to submit a notice of intent to withdraw from the Tulare County Regional Transportation Agency, TCRTA, after discussing several issues currently facing the TCRTA.
From a continued discussion from their previous meeting, the Council was informed the TCRTA is in even more of a financial deficit than they were two weeks ago after the publishing of the TCRTA’s profit and loss statement in the agency’s next meeting packet. City Manager John Lollis explained the statement didn't show any financial improvement for the agency. In fact the report shows a $180,000 increased loss. This means the TCRTA is now operating at a total financial deficit of nearly $4.9 million.
With no Federal Transportation Agency draw downs completed, the status of funding for the TCRTA isn't looking bright. However, it was noted if the FTA draw downs were completed in the near future the TCRTA could expect an allocation of roughly $5.3 million by the end of the month which would take the agency out of the red.
On Tuesday, the council was informed they must make a decision to withdraw from the agency by May 1, according the the TCRTA bylaws, if the city planned to exit the agency by July 1.
It's widely known Porterville is an important part of the TCRTA as the city is a leader in transit.
When the council began discussing the matter, Mayor Martha A. Flores said it was a tough decision, but she has concerns regarding the agency’s finances. She said she wants a solution and wishes the communication would’ve been better.
Flores has supported the agency since its infancy and said she wouldn’t have a problem giving notice of the city’s intent to leave the agency.
Councilman Greg Meister noted some of the agency’s flaws, pointing out new members are paying their fair share, however there are four agency members that pay no shares. He questioned why Porterville is carrying the heavy burden of funding for the agency.
“I feel like this is almost, and I may be wording this wrong, but a pay-to-play,” said Meister. “As far as you have to pay $1.6 million to play. We know that it is in a financial rut and it will probably be in that rut for five to ten years.”
Meister questioned whether pulling out of the TCRTA would save the city money, to which Lollis replied it would not necessarily mean any money would be saved by the city.
Lollis said as of yet no progress on FTA projects had been made and the city entered the TCRTA to be more competitive with grants. He explained the savings should be coming from within the agency as the TCRTA is supposed to ease ridership with a uniform system.
“We got to the TCRTA to try to provide a better rider experience, have common technology policies, and then come to the cost,” said Lollis.
Lollis ensured Porterville has options and can safely choose to stay or withdraw from the TCRTA.
Councilman Raymond Beltran said he was disturbed by the agency’s financial issue and how partners in the agency who don’t contribute are receiving multi-million dollar transit centers. He also said the meetings he has attended are also a cause for concern.
Councilman Donald Weyhrauch stated if the city chose to pull away from the TCRTA, the city has the ability to operate and maintain its own transit system, as well as write and apply for grants.
Lollis recommended the council approve giving the TCRTA notice of intent to withdraw and wait to see if the FTA deliverables are obtained.
City Attorney Julia Lew explained the city can provide notice of intent to withdraw by May 1, but the notice won't be effective through June 30. The notice can be withdrawn before then, but would become effective July 1. If the city withdraws from the agency, they're still contractually obligated to any responsibilities they carry with the agency through the date of withdrawal. The city may also choose to reenter the agency after a full fiscal year has passed but their readmittance must be approved by the agency’s board.
A motion was made for the city to submit their notice of intent to withdraw from the TCRTA as of June 30 with a stipulation they may reconsider their withdrawal by December 31 if financial conditions improve. The motion was approved 5-0.
In other business, the City of Porterville was approved to enter into an agreement with the Tule River Tribe for the provision of recycled and drinking water.
With phase one of the casino reloaction project completed, it's the tribe’s intention to begin phase two of the project in the future. This phase would include the construction of a hotel and convention center.
The current tertiary wastewater facility is nearly complete, but won't be fully operational until after the grand opening of the casino, which is May 9.
The agreement established terms and conditions for the supply of potable and non-potable water to sustain the capacity of the project, and to supplement water in case the facility’s capacity is exceeded or water is unavailable. The agreement won't exceed six months after May 9.
While the tertiary water facility is running, city water restrictions won't apply and the city will ensure separation between potable and non-potable water connections.
Beltran asked what the rate would be for domestic water use. Public Works Director Michael Knight said it will be a small amount of water use as they're anticipating the water facility should be running and fully operational by August.
“The importance of this whole process and noted in the agreement is the ongoing partnership and communication between the Tule River Tribe and the City of Porterville, as the purveyor, to ensure that we are communicating and providing updated information and are contacted for support,” said Knight. “The city is here to support its customers and in this aspect the casino becomes a customer of the City of Porterville and we are here to facilitate any needs.”
A motion for approval was made by Flores and seconded by Beltran. With a 4-0 vote the agreement was approved. Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo recused herself due to conflict on the matter. Tribal chairman Neil Peyron was present, and he and Flores executed the agreement on the spot.
In other Council news, the council approved a change to the 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant action plan and authorized the city to submit the plan to the Housing and Urban Development Department.
Additionally, the Council approved the status of a local emergency due to flooding and authorized expenditures for flood equipment and shower rental for the temporary evacuation point at the National Guard Armory.