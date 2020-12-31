The City of Porterville has officially submitted its wish list to the State Legislature for the coming year.
In the past month, the city has been corresponding with State Senator Melissa Hurtado, who represents Porterville, on its wish list as far as funding it would like to see come from the state. Hurtado requested the city give to her its funding requests and the city was glad to oblige.
At its last meeting of the year as part of the consent calendar, the City Council approved a letter to be sent to Hurtado that lays out the the city's priorities for state funding.
At the City Council meeting on December 1, council member Milt Stowe said the No. 1 priority should be state funding for a recycled water treatment facility as part of the eventual relocation of the expanded Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Airport. The council went along with Stowe as the water treatment facility is the first priority listed in the letter to Hurtado.
Other priorities listed in the letter to Hurtado was continued funding for the Navigation Center which assists the homeless and more financial assistance for small businesses and non-profits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First and foremost for consideration is your continued support for significant grant funding toward the City's transition to tertiary treatment of its wastewater for recycled water purposes,” the letter states.
The letter states the city appreciates Hurtado co-authoring a bill with State Assemblyman Devon Mathis, who also represents Porterville, that would provide a $20 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to a joint powers authority of the city and the Tule River Tribe for the development of the recycled water treatment facility.
The new Eagle Mountain Casino will depend on the city of Porterville for its water. The City Council has already approved the use of certificates of participation to finance the water treatment facility, but would obviously prefer the facility to be funded by the state.
The letter notes the City of Porterville partnered with the state on the single largest water consolidation project in state history, the East Porterville Water Supply Project which connected 800 homes with dry wells to the city's water system.
“The City's partnership with the Tribe in the development of a recycled water treatment facility in conjunction with the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino to the city of Porterville results in a true "win-win" result for both the City and the Tribe,” the letter states.
The letter states the project also helps the Tribe in its housing development effort on the Tule River Reservation for its members. The letter also states the project will significantly decrease the city's dependence on groundwater, helping it to meet the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
In addition the letter points out the Department of Water Resources reneged on its $3 million grant funding commitment to facilitate the consolidation of numerous independent water systems surrounding the city. The letter stated DWR has indicated its potential support of reinstating grant funding for the water treatment facility in consideration of the city's willingness to support the consolidation of inadequate local water systems. Among the needs the letter points out is the city is being asked to provide water for Hope School.
“Secondly for your consideration is support for an increased appropriation of State funding in support of homelessness, especially for cities in the Central Valley with populations less than 300,000 that are not eligible to receive dedicated State funding,” the letter states as another funding priority.
The letter states the City of Porterville is the first city in Tulare County to establish a Navigation Center to serve its local homeless population, which includes an emergency shelter and onsite comprehensive services. The city has contracted with Turning Point of Central California for the operation of the navigation center, which is supported by state funding.
The letter states the state funding provided is enough to operate the Navigation Center through June, 2021. “However, the City is concerned about the possibility of ongoing State funding given the competitive nature of the funding and the potential of more cities competing for the limited available funds as they potentially too seek to develop navigation centers,” the letter states.
The letter also states the Navigation Center needs to be expanded and is “significantly undersized” to serve the local homeless population. Additional state funding is needed to expand the center, the letter states.
“As a point of reference, the Porterville navigation center has already made more than 500 individual personal contacts just since its opening in August of this year.”
Finally the letter asks the state to provide financial assistance to independent contractors, non-profits and the self-employed affected COVID-19 pandemic who have been ineligible or have had limited access to financial assistance.
“These tremendously important employment sectors are part of the very lifeblood of our community and provide much needed services to our residents, which have been catastrophically impacted by the State's stay at home orders and directed business closures and modifications. The State's critical financial assistance is desperately needed to assist during this community health and financial crisis.”
The letter also asks for state funding for the development of park and recreation projects beyond what could be provided by Prop. 68. The city is currently considering how to use a $180,000 grant from Proposition 68 and will also apply for a competitive Prop. 68 grant to fund a recreation center.
The city previously applied for an $8.5 grant to fund a recreation center and was unsuccessful.
The letter states the funding is needed “especially for underserved and disadvantaged communities.”
The letter also states the city is working to improve its bicycle and pedestrian trails.
In the letter the city also put in its request to be involved in the process of how the Porterville Developmental Center is used once its general treatment area of the facility is discontinued. The letter states the city is well aware of the “rumors” the facility could be used by the state as a training facility with various options, including for the California Highway Patrol.
Other possible uses floated has included converting PDC into a state medical prison or even into a UC campus.
The letter notes PDC is now being used as an alternate care site for COVID-19 patients. “The City is ready to assist with the plan the State develops in the more permanent reuse of this important community and state facility,” the letter stated.
The letter also thanked Hurtado's support for funding to repair the Friant-Kern Canal. On the federal level there has been $206 million appropriated to repair the portion of the canal from Avenue 208 between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County. The repairs are set to begin in 2021.