On Friday afternoon, the City of Porterville debuted its Grab and Go lunch program in an effort to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the parking lot off of Jaye Street, behind the Villa Robles apartment complex, the Porterville Parks and Leisure Department's event trailer was turned into a lunch pick-up site where individuals experiencing homelessness could go and pick up a hearty lunch meal. The lunches included a sandwich from Subway, a bag of chips, an apple and a bottle of water. One-hundred lunches were ready to be given away.
Anyone who showed up to grab a free lunch was asked to wait in line at six foot intervals per CDC recommendations, and meals were slid to them down a makeshift shoot. There were also two hand washing stations available for public use.
Vikki Cervantes, Donnie Moore, Daniel Penaloza and Gloria Arriza worked the grab and go station, all clad in gloves and a protective face mask. Cervantes and Arriza passed out food, while Moore and Penaloza directed people where to go to pick up their food and where to stand in line. Moore and Penaloza made certain six foot intervals were kept between those standing in line for food.
Moore stated Friday was the first day the City implemented the grab and go program. He also stated that they would be out there every day, and the City was taking the program week by week. It is anticipated the program will grow as it continues. Moore also said Subway will be on stand-by if there is a need for more than 100 sandwiches per day.
City Manager John Lollis came out to the pick-up site to see how the program was going on its first day.
“This is a way to mitigate potential issues in the community with this vulnerable population by providing them something in the emergency interim,” said Lollis. “Helping Hands has said that once the stay-at-home order is lifted, they will resume this program.”
Porterville is one of the first cities in Tulare County to implement an emergency lunch program for the homeless population. Being that the city is at the forefront of this issue, it's expected surrounding cities in the county will look to Porterville as they begin implementing their own emergency programs.
“I would say we've been the most proactive,” said Lollis. “We hope to have the Navigation Center up and going in April. They are doing the necessary construction improvements to the site to do that. So it's just a matter of planning and ensuring that the essential services are provided for this population.”
The Navigation Center to be located in the building once occupied by Citrus High School and Vine Street School is to be a 24-hour facility offering meals and assistance to obtain permanent housing and employment.
Lollis urged the community to continue practicing social distancing and regular hand washing, and to keep their health as a No. 1 priority.
“Statistically speaking, we're actually doing really well,” said Lollis. “And I would say that's a benefit of not being an urban center. There is actually a scorecard out there, and we got a B. But it is not over. In fact, the modeling is suggesting that we are not at the peak. This could become an issue at anytime. Thankfully we are not experiencing what is happening in L.A. or the Bay area, nor do we want to. To have people continue their safe practices is the most important.”
The City of Porterville will continue the grab and go lunch program. They will remain in the Jaye Street Park and Ride lot along the Tule River Parkway, behind the Villa Robles Apartments. Lunches are available from noon to 1 p.m.