On Saturday, June 24 the City of Porterville and Community Services Employment Training, CSET, host a Pathways to Homeownership Fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park to celebrate National Homeownership month.
The free event is open to the public and will include vendors in mortgage, insurance, banking, title services and house repair sectors. There will also be organizations and service agencies who will be available to discuss legal services, fair housing, financial planning, employment, and community services.
City of Porterville staff will be on site to provide information about city programs including the Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program, Public Utility Connection Program, Wheelchair Ramp Access Program, and the First Time Home Buyer Program. City Planners and Building Inspectors will also be available to answer questions from the public. All attending participants will be entered into a free drawing for the chance to win various prizes.
The Fair Housing Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of residential dwellings, and in other residential real estate transactions. The Federal Fair Housing Act protects against discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, and familial status.
For more information, contact Rocio Duran at CSET, (559) 732-4194 or Christina Tank at the City of Porterville, Housing Division at (559) 782-7460.