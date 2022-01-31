The Porterville City Council will continue the process of redistricting the districts for its five council members at its next meeting.
The council will also look at the ordinance it approved for tougher enforcement of the sale and use of fireworks and if it wants to make any changes to that ordinance.
The council's meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with oral communications. After the council goes into closed session, the open session of the meeting will resume at 6:30 p.m.
The council will hold the third of four public hearings on the redistricting process at Tuesday's meeting. The council will have its first chance to review a proposed map for its five districts developed by its consultant on the redistricting process, Best Best and Kruger.
At the two previous public hearings the council directed the consultant to develop a map that caused as little change in the current districts as possible. But the deviation of the population of the current districts is nearly 15 percent and it's recommended that deviation be less than 10 percent.
The consultant, though, states with just a slight adjustment in the population, it was able to create a significant decrease in the deviation of the population of the districts, which it states is less than 1 percent in its proposed map.
The consultant stated the proposed map closely resembles the council's current district boundaries, especially when it comes to geography. The consultant stated it was able to achieve a deviation of less than 1 percent by moving just four small population areas.
The populations moved were in the south, where Districts 3 and 5 meet, in the center of the city just east of Sierra View Medical Center, and in the center of the city where Districts 2 and 5 meet, just north of Henderson Avenue between Indiana Avenue and N. Jaye Street.
The council can direct for any revisions be done to the map at Tuesday's meeting. One member of the public has also drawn a proposed map for redistricting. While the map wasn't submitted in time to be included in the agenda for Tuesday's meeting it will be presented at Tuesday's meeting for the council's consideration.
The council could also selected one of the maps as its preferred map in which a draft ordinance for the eventual adoption of the map would be presented at the fourth and final public hearing to be held at the council's meeting on February 15.
Those from the public can also still draw a proposed map to be presented at the February 15 meeting although there's not much time to do so as the deadline to submit a proposed map for the February 15 meeting is Wednesday, February 2.
Maps can be drawn and all information on the redistrict process is available at mapporterville.org
The city council must submit its map for its new districts to the county registrar by April 17. The map will go into effect for the November mid-term general election.
Districts 1 and 2 will be up for election in November. Lawana Tate, who represents District 1, has stated she plans to run to stay in the seat. Milt Stowe, who represents District 2, recently announced on Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning Broadcast he wouldn't run for reelection.
FIREWORKS
The council will also review the ordinance it approved last year when it came to the sale and use of fireworks. Last year the council approved an ordinance that prohibited “Piccolo Petes” and “Whistling Phantoms.”
The council also increased fines for violations and introduced a “Host” component in which property owners could be held liable for the illegal use of fireworks on their property. Rewards of $50 were offered for those who provided tips that led to citations.
During the Independence Day weekend from July 2-4 last year there were nine grass fires, two dumpster fires and nine emergency medical service calls.
There was also a significant increase in enforcement last year from June 4 to July 4 after the ordinance went into effect. The amount of fines issued “skyrocketed,” if you will, from $45,000 in 2020 to $117,500 in 2021.
Ther was a total of 12,800 fireworks weighing 1,347.3 pounds confiscated, including 1,277 mortars, 309 cakes and boxes, 1,446 Roman candles, 8,000 firecrackers, 1,752 bottle rockets and 26 mortar launch tubes.