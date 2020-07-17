The Porterville City Council is set to hold its regular meeting on Tuesday night where it will hold a public hearing to determine whether or not the residents of Porterville will be mandated to wear a mask when they go out in public.
At its last meeting, the Council took action to enforce the state’s mandatory face covering requirements. On Tuesday, it will vote to approve or deny an Urgency Ordinance that requires the use of facial coverings when out in public using the guidelines provided to the public by the California Department of Public Health.This ordinance will require at least four Council members approval and, if approved, will go into effect immediately.
If approved, facial coverings would be required in all public spaces, while obtaining medical services, while waiting for and riding public transportation, while at work, while operating any public or paratransit vehicle, and when outdoors with people other than those who stay in the same household or residence.
Facial coverings wouldn't be required for those who are under the age of two, persons with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask, persons who are hearing impaired, if it would create a risk at work, persons who are obtaining a service on their nose or mouth, while eating in a restaurant and maintaining a six foot distance from other patrons, while engaged in outdoor recreational activities or for persons who are incarcerated.
The Urgency Ordinance would further the way for possible fines for those who violate the ordinance.
The public is encouraged to submit comments for this public hearing via email to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us. Comments will be read aloud at the time of the public hearing.
In addition to this public hearing, the Council will hold three other public hearings. The first will be a hearing to adopt the draft Resolution approving the 2020 Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. The second will be to receive public comment on establishing Landscape and Lighting Maintenance District Numbers 48, 49, 50 ,51, 52, 53 and 54 and adopt the draft Resolution approving the Engineers Report and assessment method. The final public hearing in addition to the hearing for the face coverings will be to approve and adopt the proposed draft Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Five-Year Plan. Comments for any of these public hearings can be sent to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us.
The Council has nine scheduled matters slated for Tuesday’s meeting. Among those nine items is the consideration to continue selling safe and sane fireworks within the city. At the Council meeting on July 7, several public comments were received as to how fireworks can affect veterans and household pets. The city currently has fines for those who are caught using illegal fireworks, but allows for the sale of safe and sane fireworks in order to raise money to benefit local non-profit organizations.
According to the staff report attached to Tuesday’s agenda, during this year’s Independence Day celebrations the Porterville Police Department reported to have received approximately 150 calls for service during the Holiday weekend due to illegal fireworks, and the Fire Department responded to 14 firework related fires, including eight grass fires, three tree fires and three refuse dumpster fires. While this item is up for Council discussion, City Staff is recommending the Council consider the continued sale of safe and sane fireworks in the city.
Also on the agenda under the scheduled matters portion of the meeting is the placement of two tax measures to be placed on November’s ballot. The Council had previously ironed out the details it needed in regards to both the Cannabis Excise Tax and the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT).
If approved by the voters, the proposed cannabis excise tax measure would enact a maximum tax rate of $25 per square foot (permitted to be annually adjusted by the applicable CPI) or 10 percent of annual gross receipts. While the TOT doesn’t have much effect on the residents of Porterville, it does generate revenue from travelers who stay in hotels within the city limits. The TOT ballot measure would increase the city's current TOT from eight percent to 12 percent.
The other scheduled matters for Tuesday night’s meeting include membership in the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation, a Nuisance Abatement Cost Recovery Amount and Special Assessment for 472 North Villa Street, a Three-Year Review of the Galaxy 9 Theater Conditional Use Permit for alcohol sales, the New Porterville Rescue Mission’s bi-annual review, the adoption of an appropriation limit of $77,790,030 for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year and the continuation of the Proclamation of Local Emergency due to COVID-19.
This meeting will take place on Tuesday night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live via the city’s YouTube channel, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA