The Porterville City Council will consider continuing a service agreement the city states has played an important role in bringing retail business to the community. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The council as part of its consent calendar will consider the renewal with Buxton in which Buxton will provide retail recruitment strategies and software. The city council first authorized working with Buxton in December, 2008. The city in a partnership with the Porterville Civic Foundation and Sierra View Medical Center first entered into an agreement with Buxton in January, 2009.
“The information provided by Buxton has been instrumental in recruiting several retailers to Porterville,” city staff stated.
In 2019 Buxton introduced Mobilytics designed to create a demographic profile of visitors which provides a “true trade area.”
“Reports are generated with the same analytical information that retailers utilize to make site selection decisions,” city staff stated.
The city's contract with Buxton expired on June 30. Buxton has submitted a proposal for a renewal of its services for $35,000.
“The software and services available have continuously been upgrade as technology has evolved, utilizing cell phone data as well as providing new features that facilitate retail recruitment such as sharable links and demographic insights that can allow for comparison between two locations or two businesses,” city staff stated.
City staff added data is updated daily. “The service provides a report that shows trends and volume of (different) retailers the same customers visit,” city staff stated.
HENDERSON PROJECT COMPLETE
The major overhaul of Henderson Avenue is officially complete and the council is expected to accept the completion of the project as part of its consent calendar at Tuesday's meeting.
Cal Valley has completed the Henderson Avenue Reconstruction Project from Indiana Street to Jaye Street and Plano Street to Second Street. The project consisted of extensive underground utility work replacing several water main pipelines, water services, sewer manholes, sewer laterals, storm drain pipeline, manholes, catch basins, fiber optic conduit with boxes and street light conduit boxes. The project also included reconstructing the road base, asphalt paving, installing a new median island with landscaping, traffic signal upgrades and two in-road crosswalk lighting systems.
Total cost of the project that began last summer was a little more than $9.1 million. City staff reported additional Local Transportation Funds will be needed to pay for the project. Funding for the project came from Special Gas Tax Funds, Water Replacement Fund and Surface Transportation Program/Measure I funds.
POLICE STEP GRANT
As part of its consent calendar the council is expected to approve a $100,000 Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, STEP, grant from the state for the Porterville Police Department for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The state has approved the grant based on the expected approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
PPD uses the grant for such purposes as DUI/license check points, special saturation patrols and enforcement of areas with repeated traffic collisions that target individuals speeding in those areas.
SANTA FE BYWAY GRANT
As part of its consent calendar the council will officially enter into an agreement to receive a $3.61 million Clean California grant for improvements to be done to the Santa Fe Byway, Rails To Trails, from Walnut to Henderson Avenues. The city was awarded the grant by the state for the project.
SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT
As part of its consent calendar the council will consider setting a public hearing for August 16 for the establishment of a Sewer Utility District for Island Annexation Area 457. The area covers Highway 65 to the west, Highway 190 to the north and Chess Terrace Street to the east.
The project will include 6,101 linear feet, 1.15 miles, of 6-inch and 8-inch diameter sewer mains, 120 sewer laterals and 14 manholes. The project will cost more than $2.1 million and will be funded by Certificates of Participation bonds.
APPROPRIATIONS LIMIT
As a scheduled matter the council will set its appropriations limit for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The city is well below its appropriations limit. The city's appropriation limit is $89 million but the city estimates its proceeds from taxes to be just $39.6 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Article XIII-B of the California Constitution requires that each governmental agency must adopt an appropriation limit each fiscal year. This limit represents the maximum amount of tax revenue that can be appropriated during the fiscal year. The State Department of Finance has provided the percentage change in population of the City of Porterville as well as the percentage change in per capita personal income for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year calculation. Based on the information and the guidelines established by the State, the appropriation limit for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year is $89,077,187. With the proceeds of taxes estimated at $39,572,358 for the adopted 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget, the City continues to appropriate well beneath the maximum limit allowed by law. RECOMMENDATION: That the City Council approve the Resolution adopting the appropriation limit of $89,077,187 for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year.
TULE RIVER POWWOW SPONSORSHIP
As another scheduled matter the council will consider having the city be a sponsor for the Tule River Powwow to be held September 9 through 11 at McCarthy Ranch. City staff noted the city and Tule River Tribe have a rich history co-sponsoring events including the Tule River Tribe being a sponsor of Freedom Fest.
The sponsorships the council can consider are Platinum ($5,000-plus), Gold ($2,500), Silver ($1,000) and Bronze ($500).