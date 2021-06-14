The Porterville City Council will consider approving a budget of more than $31 million for day-to-day operations of the city for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at its next meeting.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The council began reviewing the preliminary budget at its last meeting on June 1.
The City of Porterville projects revenue from local and city taxes and measures to be more than $29.5 million. The city also expects more than $31.3 million in expenses for the day-to-day operations of the city.
But the city also projects it will receive nearly $2 million in state and federal funds, leaving it with a projected small surplus of $108,308 for the coming year. The city also projects it will be able to maintain emergency reserves of $7.1 million
Along with the day-to-day operations, city staff has also presented an extensive list of ongoing capital projects in the city. They include nearly $50 million in road projects that are currently in the design phase or are under construction.
Water also obviously is a huge issue, especially with the current drought. The city stated “significant staff time will continue to be devoted to the completion of the East Porterville Water Connection Project and the development of supporting City facilities in collaboration with State representatives.”
The city stated that will include the development of two new wells at a cost of $2.5 million and the development of a new 1.5 million gallon reservoir at the cost of $2.5 million.
In addition the construction of the relocated Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport will bring the development of a tertiary treatment recycled water facility at a cost of $17 million of which the city will pay two-thirds and the Tule River Tribe will pay one-third. The city will pay for its share through Certificate of Participation bonds.
In addition a storm drain/recharged basin will be placed at a cost of $10 million which are also being financed by the COPs. Technological upgrades, which include a transition to a water meter fixed network data collection system are scheduled to cost $3.8 million in the coming year.
The city is receiving $20 million from the American Rescue Plan and some of those funds will go to funding the water projects as the City Council identified the water projects as one of the priorities for funding from the ARP.
The city also stated “significant staff time will be spent in the design of extending sewer lines into former unincorporated areas annexed into the city and lacking sewer infrastructure.”
The projected cost of this is $14.3 million and will serve more than 1,100 properties. The city is also preparing a sewer rate study to present to the council to seek its direction on the issue in the coming year.
When it comes to waste management, City Manager John Lollis described that as the city's biggest challenge when it comes to the budget.
Due to increased recycling costs due to the lack of recycling markets, the waste management deficit continues to grow and is projected to reach nearly $700,000 for the 2021-2022 year. To cover the costs of waste management, $1 million will be transferred from the city's refuse fund in the coming year, leaving that fund with a $6.3 million reserve. The city will also look at waste management rates in the coming year and will also present its study on the issue to council along with seeking the council's direction on the issue.
Among the construction projects scheduled for the 2021-2022 is the construction of downtown animal shelter facility at 185 N. D Street at a cost of $7.55 million. The building is nearly 9,700 square feet and the property is about 31,800 square feet.
The need for the site is obvious as the current Porterville Animal Shelter is located close to 20 miles away from Porterville outside of Lindsay.
City Manager John Lollis said in summary the proposed 2021-2022 budget “represents the significant activities planned to continue to improve our community, even during a challenging economic environment.” and “Toward ensuring that the City’s planned revenues and spending remain in balance.”
Also on its agenda on Tuesday, the council will consider approving a $1750,000 Community Development Block Grant that will come from the federal CARES Act for the Central California Family Crisis Center located at 211 N. Main.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted CCFCC in a number of ways, including the number of in-person services provided, closure of their thrift store, as well as a reduction in grant funding, as it was directed to the COVID-19 response,” the city staff report stated. “Without assistance they will be forced to take measures such as reducing staffing and cutting additional services, which will create further financial burdens.”
CCFCC offers programs designed to meet the needs of victims domestic violence, the homeless and their children.
The City Council Meetings will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA. Public comments may be submitted to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us and will be read aloud for Council consideration during Oral Communications or during any public hearings as applicable. Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments prior to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday to participate in the meeting. Staff will periodically check for emails that may have been submitted after 6:30 p.m., but it's not guaranteed those emails will be read prior to Council action.