The possible administering of the oath of office for a new District 1 board member, the continuation of the Porterville College Foundation Swap Meet at the Porterville Fairgrounds, review of the City’s code enforcement concerning the parking of recreational vehicles and boats in residential areas and the review of the City’s sign ordinance review are on tap for Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m.
The first ‘Scheduled Matter’ item on the Porterville City Council’s agenda – once they reconvene to Open Session and report on any reportable action from closed session and listen to any oral communications – will be the return to the consideration to appoint a District 1 representative. Council met for a Special Meeting on June 29 to interview the four candidates – Bill Jones, Edith LaVonne, Lawana Tate and Adonas Nuckols – and is also scheduled to administer the oath of office and the seating of the appointed city council member. Three of the four current council members must agree on the selected individual to fill the position.
The Council has only until Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Daniel Penaloza who resigned from the Council on June 8. If the position is not filled by July 8, Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes has the authority to fill the void.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda are an array of items listed on the Consent Calendar which are considered routine and will be enacted in a motion to move forward with them, unless there’s a request by one of the council members to remove the item for further discussion.
Included among the consent calendar is a request to continue the Porterville College Foundation’s Swap Meet through Jan. 2, 2022 at the Porterville Fairgrounds. The previous permit granted the Swap Meet to run on the Porterville Fair’s premises through June 15. The first weekly swap meet was held April 10 at the fairgrounds. The Porterville Fair Board has requested an extension to continue the PC Foundation Swap Meet at the site through January 2022.
At the June 15 Porterville City Council Meeting, the Council provided direction, suggesting to allow it through January 2, 2022.
On Tuesday’s consent calendar, Mayor Reyes requested to review the City’s code enforcement concerning the parking of recreational vehicles and boats in residential areas. If the request is approved, the topic will be considered at the July 20 regularly scheduled meeting.
Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores requested the city’s sign ordinance also be reviewed, and if approved, that topic will also be considered as a Scheduled Matter at the Council’s July 20 meeting.
Under Tuesday’s Scheduled Matters will be the discussion of an appeal of the Community Development Financial Assistance Review Committee denying a forgivable business loan to Black Bear Diner.
On June 2, the City Council approved an amendment to assist businesses with forgivable $50,000 grants. In compliance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order, Black Bear closed temporarily in June of 2020, resulting in a loss of business revenue. Amy Rose, director of operations for Black Bear Diner in Porterville submitted an application for the grant to help the business prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID19.
However the application stated any company or applicant receiving more than one notice of violation for failing to follow the executive order of the Governor might not be eligible to receive the funds.
During the application approval process, staff received a copy of a letter mailed to Black Bear informing the business due to repeated violations in regards to indoor dining regulations, on two separate dates on Dec. 27, 2020 and Jan. 9, 2021, a citation was filed by the Code Enforcement Department via certified letter through the U.S. Postal Service.
The administrative citation from the City of Porterville fire department is dated on January 19.
“Please be advised the City of Porterville Code Enforcement Division is aware of a violation of the State of California’s Guidelines with regard to the ‘Regional Stay at Home Order’ regarding your business, The Black Bear Diner,” the citation, signed by Code Enforcement Officer II Richard Garcia, read.
It went on to say a uniformed officer visited the restaurant, observed the violation and offered a verbal notice to the on-site manager at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 27. Another complained was received on Jan. 9, and again a uniformed Porterville Police officer responded and again observed violations which were brought to the attention of the manager.
The citation carried a $100 violation for acts unlawful during disasters. It also stated the City of Porterville required the immediate compliance with the State of California’s guidelines or risk getting additional fines up to $1,000 per occurrence, per day.
On Jan. 20, the Community Development Financial Assistance Review Committee made the ineligible determination and sent Black Bear a denial determination letter on Jan. 22.
On June 1, Black Bear submitted a written appeal to the decision and has requested the application be reconsidered. The City has brought the item before City Council for consideration to either uphold, overturn or provide other direction on how to proceed with the applicant on the decision.
The Porterville City Council meeting will be live streamed on YouTube. Public comments for oral communications may be emailed toCouncilMeetingComments@ci.Porterville.ca.us