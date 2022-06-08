The City of Porterville has an unfunded commitment of about $43 million and the Porterville City Council took a step toward dealing with that unfunded commitment at its meeting on Tuesday.
At its meeting on Tuesday the council approved a draft pension funding policy to deal with its unfunded accrued liabilities, UAL, when it comes to the CalPERS program in which the city participates in to provide retirement benefits for its employees. The policy approved includes the option of issuing pension obligation bonds to help pay for the commitment.
The city's Internal Audit Committee has been studying the issue since last November and came up with the policy the council approved.
The city reported its UAL payment was about $4.54 million and that payment is scheduled to increase to $4.95 million in 2022-2023. The city makes its annual payments toward its UAL over a 24-year period.
Brock Neeley, who regularly attends the council meetings, stated during oral communications that the problem with the unfunded commitments isn't due to CalPERS, but the failure of previous city councils and city managers to fully fund the city's retirement system before it entered into CalPERS.
In its report city staff did state a variety of factors have led to the unfunded commitment including retroactive benefits granted to employees beginning in 2000. The city's staff report also stated subsequent CalPERS investment losses over time has contributed to the city's UAL to CalPERS of about $43 million.
The situation is actually somewhat better than previously estimated as last year it was estimated the city's UAL was $50 million.
City Manager John Lollis said the UAL payments don't include the additional payments that are made from payroll.
The policy adopted by the council encourages making additional discretionary payments toward reducing the UAL. Among the measures the city plans to take in dealing with the issue is including a $500,000 additional discretionary payment toward the UAL in the budget.
Of that money, $350,000 would come from the general fund. “I would essentially call it paying down your mortgage,” said Lollis in describing the payment.
The draft policy also stipulates for the establishment of a Pension Rate Stabilization Fund and a Section 115 Trust Fund that can be used to make additional discretionary payments.
With historically low bond rates a number of agencies have issued pension obligation bonds to provide fixed financing in paying off their UAL. The city is looking into this and will need a court review in which a judgment will be issued if the city is financially stable enough to issue pension obligation bonds.
Lollis said it's hoped that process will be concluded by October at which time the council could consider issuing pension obligation bonds. The city is moving as quickly through the process as it can to potentially take advantage of the current low bond rates.
NURSERY APPROVED
In other business the council approved a conditional use permit for Sunburst Packing Company to develop its packing house into a nursery at 180 South E. Street. Sunburst Packing will use its existing facility of about 53,700-plus square feet for a nursery with the potential for indoor and outdoor growing areas. T
The site plan identifies indoor growing areas within the preexisting buildings, with one building having 13,400 square feet of main floor area and 13,400 square feet of basement floor area. Another building has 4,800 square feet and third building has 5,600 square feet of floor area. The site plan also includes a fourth building with 10,400-plus square feet of floor area as an open loading area for the operation.
There's a fifth building with 2,500-plus square feet and a sixth building with 3,600-square feet for storage areas.
In addition to the preexisting buildings to be used as a nursery, the applicant will use a newly constructed shade structure as an outdoor grow area of nearly 50,000 square feet.
SEWER PROJECTS
The council went ahead and approved a bid for a sewer project to be done even though it came well over budget. The council has had to make this decision on several projects during the COVID-19 pandemic in which the bids were well over the expected cost.
The council approved awarding the bid to Fresno's Bill Nelson Construction at a cost of $1.8 million, which exceeded the estimated cost of $1.4 million. The Island Annexation Sewer Project will cover Highway 65 to the west, Highway 190 to the north and Chess Terrace Street to the east.
It's been the council's polity to reject bids that are 10 percent or more above the projected cost. But city staff reported the chance of receiving a more favorable bid if re-bidding the project was small and delays could jeopardize funding for the project.
With construction contingency and management costs total cost of the project will be more than $2.1 million. The project will be funded by Sewer Revenue Bonds, Certificates of Participation.
The council also approved two other sewer projects costing about $5.5 million as part of its consent calendar. The Island Annexation Sewer Project 476 from Plano Street to the east and Gibbons Avenue to the south was approved.
It was estimated the project would cost a little more than $2.3 million. The lowest bid came from EverLevel Holdings, LLC of Chino Hills at a little less than $2.5 million, a little less than $123,000 for the projected cost, which is within the council's policy of less than 10 percent.
With construction contingency costs and other management costs total cost of the project will be $2.95 million. The project will be funded by the 2019 Sewer Revenue Bonds, Certificates of Participation.
In addition the council approved Island Annexation Sewer Project Area 474B which covers North Grand Avenue to the south, Douglas Street to the east and Newcomb Street to the west.
It was estimated the cost would be a little more than $2 million. The low bid came from Todd Companies at just less than $2.146 million, which was a little more than $120,000, six percent, higher than the projected cost.
With construction contingency and other management costs total cost of the project will be almost $2.6 million, which will be funded by 2019 Sewer Revenue Bonds, Certificates of Participation.