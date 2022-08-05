The City of Porterville continues to progress with the development of a major sports complex to be located near downtown.
At its meeting on Tuesday, The Porterville City Council approved a mitigation negative declaration of environmental impact and the development of the Heritage Sports Complex, a nearly 12-acre sports complex to be located near the Heritage Center. The sports complex will be located south of Olive Avenue, adjacent to the Rails to Trails Parkway, also referred to as the Santa Fe Byway.
“The new complex will provide recreational opportunities and activities for an underserved part of Porterville,” the City of Porterville stated.
The Heritage Sports Complex will be a part of the Santa Fe Byway development, which also could be referred to as the “Eastside Parks and Recreation Corridor.” Also included will be the new library that will be located just south of the South County Justice Center and a recreation center/park at Henderson and Fourth Street.
The Heritage Sports Complex is set to include 12 4,000-square foot lighted field turf mini-arena soccer fields with scoreboards, also referred to as “mini-pitches,” two 6,000-square foot multi-use lighted arenas with scoreboards, a challenge fitness obstacle course, restrooms, various playground equipment, covered benches, and picnic shelters.
City officials have stated the complex will be the only one of its kind in the Valley in which those from all over the Valley and state will come to for tournaments and other activities. The complex could be possibly used for other sports such as volleyball and pickleball.
The project was made possible by the sale of the Heritage Community Center to the Porterville Unified School District which generated Community Development Block Grant Program Income. Residents of Porterville participated in an outreach program as part of the 2020 Consolidated Plan Substantial Amendment, which concluded with the City Council holding a public hearing.
Public comments received supported the use of funding to expand extracurricular activities for the youth in the community and specifically to develop soccer fields. Other funding sources for the project will be Measure R and various park grants.
The estimated cost for all phases of the project is $5 million. Phase one, which will be funded by CDBG funds from the sale of Heritage Center will cost about $1.5 million and should get underway in the Spring 2023.
“The new sports complex is a much needed amenity for downtown and will provide new active green space and recreation opportunities for the community for years to come.” the city stated. “This is one of many exciting projects coming to Porterville and is indicative of its continued growth.”
Among the other projects is a much needed lighted baseball ballpark to replace Porterville Municipal Ballpark that's set to be placed at the Porterville Sports Complex. $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds will be used to develop the ballpark.