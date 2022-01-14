By the time the city of Porterville is through a major portion of the community from Henderson to the Heritage Center could be dedicated to parks and recreation facilities.
As part of its consent calendar at its next meeting the Porterville City Council is expected to approve the application for two grants that could provide considerable upgrades to the community's parks and recreation facilities. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The city is already in the process of developing a multi-sports complex adjacent to the Heritage Center which the city states will be the only one of its kind in the Valley. The $1.5 million complex set to be completed in May and will include four 50x80 lighted field turf outdoor arenas and one 60x100 lighted all-weather futsal surface arena.
The complex is being funded through a Community Development Block Grant that's coming from the city's sell of the Heritage Complex to the Porterville Unified School District. But now the city is ready to apply for Proposition 68 Rural Recreation and Tourism Grant to even further expand the complex. The council is expected to approve the grant application as part of its consent calendar.
The city could receive as much as a $3 million grant if awarded in the competitive grant application process. With the grant the city would be able to expand the complex to 10 field turf and two multi-sport arenas. City staff state leagues and tournaments could be held at the site and people from all over the state could come to participate in events at the site.
“No other city in the valley has a multi-sport arena outdoor complex, which will also make the application more competitive as it definitely would be a draw for out-of-town visitors,” city staff stated.
The complex can be used for a variety of sports from volleyball to soccer. Among the sports in which there's been a community push for the complex to be used for is pickleball as the community currently lacks courts for that sport.
As part of its consent calendar the council is also expected to approve an application for a Clean California Local Grant Program grant administered by Caltrans. The city would apply for the grant in conjunction with the Tulare County Association of Governments and PUSD. The grant would be used for improvements to the Rails to Trails between Henderson Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
The improvements would include tree replacement, solar lighting, signage, seating and play equipment, water fountains, outdoor fitness equipment, a picnic shelter, soil stabilization, public art displays and improvements to the trail. Caltrans is expected to award the grants in the competitive grant process on March 1.
City staff stated the proposed improvements would complement the Butterfield Stage Corridor and the multi-sport complex adjacent to the Heritage Center.
The city will also develop a major recreation center and park that will offer numerous recreation activities and amenities at Fourth and Henderson. The city has received Proposition 68 funding that will provide for the bulk of the funding for that project.
And of course the city council gave its endorsement to proceed with looking at the development of the Oliver Avenue/Heritage Center site as the site for the new library.
TEMPORARY LIBRARY
Speaking of the library, the remodel of the temporary library next to the Grocery Outlet has been completed and as part of its consent calendar the council will certify the completion of that project. But much work still needs to be done inside the building before it can be opened and it's hoped it can be opened this spring.
In December the council approved the purchase of furniture for the temporary library but the furniture project will take four months “from order to install” due to supply-chain issues, putting the temporary's library opening off to at least sometime in the spring.
TMJ construction has completed the remodel under budget at a little more than $186,000. The project was expected to cost nearly $213,000.
The project is being funded through insurance proceeds from the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones.
In addition the council is expected to approve as part of its consent calendar to move forward with the San Joaquin Valley Library Systems for the purchase of computers and equipment for the temporary library. The cost, which the city states could change, is estimated to be nearly $40,000.
Also as part of its consent calendar the council is expected to approve taking applications for another round of state Permanent Local Housing Allocation funds. This year the city is receiving almost $533,000 in those funds.
The funds can be used in three ways: For the community's navigation center that assists the homeless; for nonprofit agencies that support permanent housing programs; and for emergency shelters and temporary housing.
A little more than $133,000 can be allocated to the navigation center, nearly $320,000 can be allocated to emergency shelters and a little more than $83,000 can be allocated to permanent housing.
REDISTRICTING
A second public hearing on the process to redistrict the five city council districts will be held at Tuesday's meeting. The new map for the five districts must be submitted to the county registrar by April 17 and would go into effect for the November mid-term general election.
Districts I and II are up for election in November. Lawana Tate, who represents District I, has stated she plans to run for election to stay in that seat. Milt Stowe, who represents District II, announced this week on Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning Podcast he would not seek reelection.
FIREWORKS
The city council again will likely look at whatever adjustments need to be made to the city ordinance that governs the use and sell of fireworks. Mayor Monte Reyes' request to look at the ordinance has been placed on the consent calendar. So if approved as expected, the council will look at the ordinance at its February 1 meeting.