The Porterville City Council hosted its regular meeting on Tuesday night, and streamed it live on YouTube for the community to watch.
During the meeting, the Council’s most discussed topics were The Pub, a new business hoping to start up in the city, and the current status of COVID-19 in Porterville. The Council provided direction to city staff regarding the next steps the city can take to help slow the spread of the virus.
Mayor Martha Flores reported to the Council regarding a meeting held by the County, where the mayors of each city came together to discuss what each city was doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Flores stated the meeting was informational only, and it was conducted as a conference meeting over Zoom. Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught and other Tulare County health officials were present during the meeting to answer any questions the mayors may have. A big question among the mayors was how the county was keeping the public informed. Tulare County stated it has remained active on its social media pages and posts daily updates on the current COVID-19 statistics in the county. It also said it’s actively posting information on how the public can remain vigilant on properly sanitizing their hands and the space around them. Before the meeting moved forward, Flores stated City Manager John Lollis is working with the hospital and schools districts, and the city has implemented the use of an emergency operation center.
As the meeting progressed, the Council moved into scheduled public hearings for the night. First up for discussion was a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the sale of alcohol at The Pub, a prospective business that could boost the nightlife in Porterville. The Pub is to be located at 152 N. Hockett Street and will feature live music, karaoke, DJs and themed events. There will also be space at the location available to rent for special events.
When the item was opened for public comment, Richard Eckoff stepped forward to address the Council. Eckoff stated he believes The Pub would be a great addition to downtown, and the promotion of nightlife could bring growth to the community. Eckoff finished his comments by expressing some concerns over the potential for loud noise late at night for the surrounding residents.
Since Eckoff was the only person to address the Council, public comment was closed and the discussion was brought back to the Council. Some of the Council members expressed their own noise concerns, similar to those of Eckoff. Jenni Byers, the city’s community development manager, reported there were some noise issues at a business that had been there previously, and noise was escaping from a large barn-like door in the building. Byers said the door issue had been fixed, and noise shouldn’t be much of an issue in the future. The Council unanimously voted in favor of the CUP for The Pub.
The second public hearing before the Council on Tuesday concerned the consolidation of the Central Mutual Water Company to the city’s existing water system. The Central Mutual Water Company, which services roughly 30 residents, has had multiple failings in the past so the state has requested the Central Mutual Water Company’s system be connected to the city’s existing water system to curb any future failings. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the applicant on this item requested it be continued to the next meeting to allow for increased community participation.
“Not all of the residents are familiar with web-based meetings, and the additional time would allow their agent to assist them so that they can fully participate,” read the staff report on this item.
The Council voted 5-0 in favor of continuing the item to their next meeting.
As the meeting neared its end, the Council was asked to review the status of the local emergency declaration in regards to COVD-19. City Staff had requested direction as to how to proceed with the declaration and asked if the Council would like to make any changes to the status of the declaration. City Manager John Lollis kicked off the conversation by reminding the Council it had set a limit of no more than 25 people at a gathering. Lollis stated he believes the general message coming for the state is there should be no gatherings, but suggested Council decrease the amount of people at gatherings to 10 or less. He also requested the Council discuss the closure of the city’s parks for Easter weekend. Lollis finished his report by speaking briefly of the small business loans available through the state and the Navigation Center for the homeless should be open next month.
When the conversation was opened to Council members, it was clear they believed the city’s parks should be closed for Easter weekend and throughout the remainder of the month. Several Council members reported seeing groups of children playing on the playgrounds and families hosting picnics at the park. Council member Virginia Gurrola asked if it was possible to close down the playgrounds, benches, pavilions, basketball courts, tennis courts and skate park, as these were the main places she had witnessed people congregating in groups. Council member Milt Stowe agreed those facilities should be closed.
Ultimately, a motion was made to close the parks, playgrounds and athletic facilities, and to decrease the amount of people allowed at gatherings to 10 or less. It was clarified the restrooms at the parks will remain open for the time being. The Council unanimously approved the motion.
The next regular meeting of the Porterville City Council is scheduled for April 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Porterville’s YouTube channel, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA