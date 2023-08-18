How a proclamation from Porterville city councilman Greg Meister came to be, how it was reported as a City of Porterville proclamation and how the issue will be resolved was covered at Tuesday's council meeting.
Mayor Martha A. Flores stated she didn't support Meister's proclamation in support of parental rights and stated at Tuesday's meeting The Recorder was in error in reporting it as a City of Porterville proclamation.
At Tuesday's meeting Flores stated the proclamation came from one individual, referring to Meister, and “not the city of Porterville.”
“The wording will probably have to be changed because it was format and it was used and we'll just have to bring it to the table,” said Flores about how the proclamation had her name on it.
But Flores didn't sign the proclamation. Along with Meister the proclamation was also signed by councilman Ray Beltran.
So the city will now work to make sure the proclamation comes from Meister and not the city. “We need to make sure the language in the proclamation is clear about that,” said city attorney Julia Lew.
About how the proclamation came to be as printed, Lew stated “it's just a clerical error that needs to be addressed.”
“It will be taken care of,” Flores said. “It's a process. It will be corrected.”
Lew added about the proclamation, “The problem with the proclamation is it reads like a city proclamation but it didn't come before the city council and it wasn't approved by the city council,” Lew said.
About how that happened Lew said, “it was an internal error with the staff.”
Lew also said she didn't blame Meister for what happened because he just took what was handed to him.
For his part Meister said, “I actually requested her name to be off because she didn't want to sign the proclamation.”
Meister added “but because of procedure,” Flores name ended up on the proclamation. “It shouldn't have been,” Lew said.
City policy does allow for individual council members to issue proclamations but as individual members of the council as public officials and not on behalf of the city and that's what's being done with Meister's proclamation.