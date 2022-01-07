FFA students from all over will again have a chance to show their expertise in evaluating citrus.
The Don Laux Memorial FFA Citrus Judging Contest will be held today at the Porterville Fairgrounds, beginning at 9 a.m. Thirty teams representing 17 high school FFA chapters will compete in the contest. Students will judge two classes of oranges, two classes of lemons, two classes of mandarins and two classes of citrus trees. There will also be an identification category in which 20 citrus defects will be identified which will involve identifying damage caused by insects, physical damage and any diseases.
FFA students will present oral reasons for their findings to citrus industry judges in the citrus orange, mandarin and citrus tree classes.
Last year's citrus contest was conducted virtually with the contest being broadcast on YouTube as a practice exercise due to COVID.
The contest is sponsored by Gary Laux and organized and facilitated by local Citrus industry leaders and retired Agriculture teachers. A tri-tip lunch will be served to all the contestants and coaches and ribbons and plaques will be presented to winning teams and individuals.