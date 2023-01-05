It's time again for the annual Don Laux Memorial Citrus Judging Contest held at the Porterville Fairgrounds on Saturday, January 7, starting at 9 a.m.
More than 32 FFA High school teams from the Central Valley and the Central Coast are scheduled to compete. They include Monache, Porterville High, Visalia Tech, Golden West, El Diamante, Strathmore, Exeter, Laton, Lindsay, Central, Central Valley Christian, Mendota, Hanford, Woodlake, and Sanger, and there will also be teams coming from as far as Watsonville and Santa Maria.
Porterville College agriculture teacher Cindy Brown said it's “amazing” that high school teams come so far for the contest. She said it shows real dedication from all those involved, because it’s the last weekend of their Christmas vacation and the students have had to practice during their vacation.
There will be a tri-tip lunch for everyone at the contest, and donuts will be served in the morning. The contest has been sponsored by Gary Laux as a memorial to his father. The Laux family has been involved in the local citrus industry for years and continues to do so.
The mandarin, oranges, lemons and tree classes that are set up for the competition are put together by numerous citrus industry people from the Porterville area who generously donate their expertise and time to provide an excellent contest for FFA members.