Two local continuation high schools continue to be recognized as model continuation high schools by the state.
Citrus High School in Porterville and John J. Cairns High School in Lindsay have been recognized as 2023 Model Continuation High Schools by the state. It's not the first time the two schools have been honored.
John J. Cairns was also honored as a model continuation school in 2019. It's the third time Citrus has been honored as a model continuation school as it was last honored in 2020.
Citrus and John J. Cairns will retain the honor as a model continuation school for the next three years.
Citrus High School principal Apolinar Marroquin said there's no magic elixir when it comes to his school's success.
“No secret,” he said. When it comes to the success of his school, Marroquin said it comes down to building relationships.
There are 430 continuation high schools in California and Citrus and John J. Cairns were two of only 37 to be named as a model continuation school. They were also the only two schools from Tulare County to receive the honor.
The state said model continuation high schools “provide comprehensive services to at-risk youth through the use of exemplary instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, and guidance and counseling services.”
Continuation schools give students ages `16 to 18 who have not graduated from high school and required to attend school who are at risk of not completing their education a chance to earn their high school diploma.
“Congratulations to these wonderful schools for their all-around excellence as alternative centers of learning,” said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. “They provide invaluable resources and academic opportunities for students and their families across our state. The efforts of teachers and administrators at our Model Continuation High Schools provide students with the social support and goal-setting skills that they need to succeed in the academic setting and in their lives after high school.”
In recognizing Citrus the state commented on how the school stresses building relationships Marroquin talked about, stating the staff meets students “where they are.” “Citrus High School in Porterville not only values each student but also is committed to building relationships with each student as staff meet them where they are and help students to grow into the adults they were destined to become,” the state said.
The state also acknowledged Citrus for its peer tutoring program with elementary students and camp counselor program that “boosts student confidence and worth but also truly connects the school to the community itself.”
A big part of the relationships that are built, Marroquin said, is the daily advisory period in which students spend time with a teacher who becomes their mentor during that time helping them with whatever they need the most, including social and emotional learning. “It's kind of like the old school home room where we use it to build relationships,” Marroquin said.
Another key Marroquin said is students are empowered to take responsibility for themselves to keep track of their progress to “help them get back on track. That's huge.”
Marroquin said the path in which Citrus has taken to be named as a model continuation school was begun by former principal Scott Braden.
“I honestly think we're just continuing the tradition that was established seven or eight years ago,” said Marroquin about what Braden began.
Marroquin said the school works to build relationships between staff, students and parents so the school can provide students with the tools that will allow them “to get back on track.”
He said the school works to help students “to get to the finish line, student by student.”
The Model Continuation High School Recognition Program is a partnership between the California Department of Education and the California Continuation Education Association.
The 37 schools selected as Model Continuation High Schools will be recognized at the CCEA 2023 State Conference in San Diego from April 27 to April 30.