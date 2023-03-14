The circus is coming to town – on ice.
The Circus On Ice Tour is coming to Porterville in which its renovated 2023 tour show will be featured. Two shows will be held at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
Ice skaters perform on synthetic ice surfaces during the performance. Circus On Ice invites those who attend to a frozen adventure with many well-known characters and amazing circus acts. The family-friendly show features jugglers, an equilibrist, clowns and amazing ice skaters.
For tickets visit https://www.showclix.com/.../circus-on-ice-porterville-ca... or call 903-453-8019. Tickets start at 14.99.