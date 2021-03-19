To aid in the ongoing restoration of the Valley Oak Forest Habitat at the Circle J-Norris Ranch field study site, SCICON staff members are holding a public planting day on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. Families are welcome to attend by registering in advance at tcoe.org/CircleJEvent. Space is limited and COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Circle J-Norris Ranch is the field study site of the SCICON School of Science and Conservation, and home to the UC Merced/SCICON Field Station. For more information, visit tcoe.org/CircleJ.
Circle J Valley Oak restoration set for Saturday
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
