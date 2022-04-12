Turning Red is the newest film from Pixar Animation Studios. Director Domee Shi previously directed the memorable Pixar short Bao, about a handmade dumpling coming to life. Turning Red is her first feature film as a director. Set in Toronto in 2002, this is a beautifully-animated coming-of-age film about a confident 13-year-old named Mei Lee experiencing the chaos and excitement that comes with the onset of adolescence. Like most teenagers, Mei experiences drastic changes during this time, including changes to her relationships, interests, and body. Unlike most teenagers, when Mei gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.
This involuntary special ability is a hereditary trait passed down by Mei’s mother’s side of the family. Mei’s grandmother and aunts also had this transformational power. The red panda is a metaphor for many things, including the intricacy of parent-child relationships, and the burdens sometimes passed down from generation to generation. Initially, this transformation is portrayed as a nuisance that needs to be contained rather than accepted and embraced.
The red panda is also a representation of puberty, and the behavior of young teenagers that often seems out of their control. Shi says the film’s title is in reference to the strong feelings experienced by teens, especially lust and embarrassment. She also intended it to be an allegory for the first experience of menstruation. When Mei transforms into the red panda, it's instantaneous and out of her control. It's both confusing and exciting. Her body is changing and she's learning something new about her changing self.
Turning Red is a beautiful film about the complications, surprises, and contradictions of early adolescence. Mei Lee is both defiant and loyal, wanting to please her mother while also forging her own identity. This film focuses on a period of great transformation in the lives of young people as they navigate the often competing interests between friends and family, as well as trends and tradition. During her journey, Mei learns the complicated balance of being loyal to her family, her friends, and most importantly, herself.
In many ways, the target audience isn’t children, but rather parents. The film serves as a reminder we all were young once too, and everyone could benefit from an additional dose of empathy and grace.
The only constant in life is change. This is an idea Turning Red subscribes to. Nothing stays the same, and fighting inevitable change can lead to hardships for the self and the other. Mei initially wants her panda to go away, but this film sees her accepting what she can't change as she learns to embrace a new version of herself. She learns people have many sides and life is messy. One must learn to live with all aspects of themselves rather than suppress one facet to appease other people.
Turning Red is an unabashedly feminist film. This comes as no surprise, as all of the key leadership positions on this film were filled by women, including women of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Part of Mei’s journey of self-discovery includes her experience of female desire, even as it surprises and delights herself. At one point Mei says “my panda, my choice,” clearly referencing the famous feminist slogan “my body, my choice.” More subtly, the film upends expected gender roles, with Mei’s father doing most of the cooking and her mother running the family business.
In many ways, this movie is autobiographical. Like the protagonist, Domee Shi came of age as an only child in Toronto in the early aughts. Like Mei, she felt her mother loved her immensely, often to an overprotective degree. She was inspired by anime films from her youth, and incorporates their stylings into her work as a director of animated films. Hayao Miyazaki influenced her work, specifically with his famous character Totoro. Like that creature, Shi wanted her giant red panda to be “an iconic grabbable giant animal that you just want to rub your face in.”
Less obviously, the film was also inspired by Disney’s A Goofy Movie (1995). Both movies feature a parent and child trying to repair their relationship, and feature a pop band as part of the story’s climax. 4*Town is the fictional band in Turning Red, and they perfectly encapsulate the sound of the boy bands that were popular during the era of the film’s setting. 4*Town’s music is brought to life by one of the most popular modern musicians, Billie Eilish, along with her producer/brother FINNEAS.
Turning Red is one of Pixar’s best films to date. It's a tribute to the inner child within every person. It embraces and elevates the weird side of every human being. We all have our red panda trapped within. It’s time we let it out, and accept all aspects of ourselves. After all, Turning Red is ultimately a film about self-acceptance.
